Lewis-Clark State men struggle in loss at Northwest

KIRKLAND, Wash. — The past several games have been a struggle for the Lewis-Clark men’s basketball team. Saturday was no different.
CaCoa Chatman finished with 30 points as the Northwest Eagles put four players in double figures in a 78-63 victory against the 20th-ranked Warriors at Kristi Brodin Pavilion.
“Northwest really had us on our heels both defensively and offensively,” coach Austin Johnson said. “All credit to them. We are struggling in some key facets of the game right now, but I’m confident in the character of our guys that we’ll find a way to keep improving and sticking together.”
Rayvaughn Bolton added 16 points, six rebounds and eight assists for the Eagles (9-9, 6-7), who were 32-for-63 (50.8 percent) from the field, including 11-of-23 (47.8 percent) from 3-point range. Tanner Davis contributed 11 points, five rebounds and five assists. AJ Chappell tallied 10 points in 12 minutes of action off the bench.
Freshman guard Oreon Courtney had 14 points and 10 rebounds for LCSC (15-6, 8-5), which had an uncharacteristically high 19 turnovers in the game. Senior forward Al Sommerfield added 14 points and eight rebounds. Senior guard Khalil Stevenson, a night after having a career-high 28, only had 13 points but added five rebounds. Freshman guard Silas Bennion chipped in 10 points and seven assists.
This was the third time in the past four games the Warriors have found themselves behind the 8-ball early in a game. In games against Bushnell (at home Jan. 21) and Evergreen State (on the road Friday), they’ve been able to overcome the early deficits.
LCSC just couldn’t this time against a hot shooting Northwest team.
After a Stevenson basket at the 12:46 mark made it 17-16 Eagles, Northwest went on a 10-2 run in a 3:19 stretch to increase its lead to nine. The Warriors then got a pair of 3s, one each from Stevenson and Sommerfield, to narrow the gap to 27-24 late in the first half. LCSC went into the locker room down 34-29.
The Warriors scored 12 of the first 15 second-half points, fueled in part by a traditional three-point play from Bennion, to take a 41-37 lead with 13:48 to go.
LCSC clung to that lead for around the next four minutes, then it went back-and-forth, with the two teams exchanging baskets. Bolton had jumper at the 7:33 mark to put the Eagles up 51-49, and they increased to four a minute-and-a-half later.
The Warriors, however, got a jumper from Bennion and a 3 from Sommerfield to retake the lead with 5:14 left at 55-54. However, on the ensuing possession, Chatman made a basket to give Northwest the lead back at 56-55 with 4:55 remaining.
That kick-started an 8-0 spurt in the next 1:52 that sent the Eagles to a seven-point lead. LCSC tired out from there and could only score three points in the final minutes.
The Warriors next play at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Multnomah.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (15-6, 8-5)
Courtney 7-16 0-0 14, Sommerfield 5-9 0-0 14, Stevenson 4-14 3-5 13, Bennion 4-10 2-5 10, Newsom 3-4 0-1 6, Spencer 1-2 0-0 3, Stockton 1-1 0-0 2, Fromm 0-2 1-2 1, Warren 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-60 6-13 63.
NORTHWEST (9-9, 6-7)
Chatman 12-18 0-0 30, Bolton 7-15 1-3 6, Davis 5-9 0-0 11, Sparks 3-6 0-1 6, Drinkwine 1-4 0-0 3, Chappell 4-6 0-0 10, Powell 0-3 2-2 2, Sharpe 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-63 3-6 78.
Halftime — Northwest, 34-29. 3-point goals — Lewis-Clark State 7-24 (Sommerfield 4-7, Stevenson 2-8, Spencer 1-2, Fromm 0-1, Warren 0-1, Bennion 0-5), Northwest 11-23 (Chatman 6-9, Chappell 2-3, Davis 1-1, Bolton 1-3, Drinkwine 1-3, Sparks 0-1, Brown 0-1, Powell 0-2). Fouled out — Bolton. Rebounds — Lewis-Clark State 45 (Courtney, Newsom 10), Northwest 28 (Sparks 8). Assists — Lewis-Clark State 16 (Bennion 7), Northwest 22 (Bolton 8). Total fouls — Lewis-Clark State 9, Northwest 17. A — 171.