Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team suffers heartbreaking close to season

Lewis-Clark State guard Oreon Courtney, right, shown during a Feb. 4 Cascade Conference game against Corban, had 21 points and eight rebounds Tuesday in a quarterfinal-round game of the conference tournament at Southern Oregon.

 Austin Johnson/Tribune

ASHLAND, Ore. — Tuesday’s Cascade Conference quarterfinal-round game at Lithia Motors Pavilion is what the postseason is all about. Good offense, just enough defense and big players stepping up to make big-time plays when needed.

Southern Oregon did what it had to do at the end to keep its season alive as the third-seeded Raiders downed sixth-seeded Lewis-Clark State 77-75.