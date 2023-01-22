Lewis-Clark State men gut out victory against Northwest

Lewis-Clark State freshman guard John Lustig drives past Northwest's Joose Lee during Saturday's Cascade Conference game at the P1FCU Activity Center.

 LCSC Athletics

Sometimes it doesn’t matter how you win games, it just matters that you do win.

Sophomore guard Silas Bennion hit a 3-pointer with 1:08 remaining Saturday and the Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team closed out a 76-70 Cascade Conference victory against Northwest at the P1FCU Activity Center.

