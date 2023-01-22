Lewis-Clark State men gut out victory against Northwest

Sometimes it doesn’t matter how you win games, it just matters that you do win.
Sophomore guard Silas Bennion hit a 3-pointer with 1:08 remaining Saturday and the Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team closed out a 76-70 Cascade Conference victory against Northwest at the P1FCU Activity Center.
“I’m happy for the guys,” coach Austin Johnson said. “It was very ugly. We had some guys not play to their capabilities but they did a great job overall. At this point in the season, you are who you are. We’re not a good free-throw shooting team, we don’t take care of the ball, but we show a lot of heart and toughness.”
Freshman guard John Lustig, a former Colfax standout, had 17 points to lead the Warriors (9-10, 6-7), who have won two in a row and three of their past four games. Bennion tallied 16 points. Freshman forward Grayson Hunt, a former Pullman standout, contributed 13 points and 10 rebounds. Senior guard Keegan Crosby chipped in 11 points and eight rebounds.
LCSC’s leading scorer, sophomore guard Davian Brown, was held to just two points.
“We want our guys to keep chipping and scrapping,” Johnson said. “Tonight was very encouraging because we could have been left for dead several times.”
Lewis Pope had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles (7-12, 4-9), who entered the game second in the conference in made 3-pointers. Coa Chatman added 16 points.
The Warriors built a nine-point lead three-quarters of the way through the first half and looked like they might be on cruise control. But Northwest would have none of that, as it went on an 8-0 run in a four-minute stretch late to take a 33-32 lead on a 3 by Pope. However, Lustig converted a layup with 35 seconds to go, and the Eagles couldn’t cash in on their final possession of the half as LCSC went into the locker room up 34-33.
Northwest scored 10 of the first 15 second-half points to take a 44-38 lead at the 16:13 mark. The Warriors came right back to score the next seven points to emerge with a 45-44 edge with 13:51 remaining.
The two teams traded the lead during the next eight times during the next five minutes. Chatman would hit a pair of 3s, and Shae Barquet made a jumper with 4:35 left to put the Eagles in front 66-62.
It was a three-point Northwest lead with 2:32 left, when sophomore forward Brenne Newsom hit a free throw. Hunt then made a pair of free throws on LCSC’s next possession to tie it at 68. The Warriors held on defense, and sophomore guard Oreon Courtney was fouled on the team’s next trip down the floor. He made a free throw to give LCSC the lead for good. After another defensive stop, Bennion delivered his dagger 3.
Chatman made a layup with 57 seconds remaining to pull Northwest within a basket, but Hunt came up with a clutch shot with 40 seconds to go to give the Warriors a 74-70 lead. The Eagles never got any closer.
“I would say we are getting better,” Johnson said. “Now the challenge for us is we equate getting better with wins. John Lustig is getting better. Grayson Hunt is getting better. Keegan Crosby is getting better. As much as we preach process to players, I need to learn that myself.
“Guys are learning on the fly, but they deserve this.”
LCSC next plays at 6 p.m. Pacific on Friday against top-ranked College of Idaho.
NORTHWEST (7-12, 4-9)
Pope 7-12 0-0 19, Chatman 5-9 3-3 16, Williams 1-4 4-4 6, Dunn 3-8 0-2 6, Barquet 3-6 0-0 6, Lee 3-5 0-1 6, Sparks 3-3 0-0 6, Chappell 1-3 0-0 3, Bryson 1-7 0-1 2. Totals 27-57 7-11 70.