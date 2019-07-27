Lewis-Clark rally falls shy

A two-run homer from Coy Stout put the Lewis-Clark Twins on the board and sparked a late rally against the Idaho Falls Bandits, but the southern Idaho club held on to the lead to prevail 7-5 in both teams’ opening game of the AA Idaho state Legion baseball tournament Friday night at Harris Field.
Dalton Hart tallied six strikeouts as he pitched five innings for the Twins (24-20).
“He competed his tail off,” L-C coach Kevin Maurer said. “We had some mental mistakes, but he was able to hold their offense in check. They’re a big hitting team; he was able to keep them from having a big-hitting game and blowing it open, which gave our offense a chance.”
Idaho Falls star pitcher Randon Hostert did not take to the mound in this encounter, but teammate Cade Christensen earned five strikeouts while pitching the first six innings.
The Bandits (47-5) earned one to two runs in each inning they batted except for the third and held Lewis-Clark scoreless prior to Stout’s big hit.
The home run was Stout’s seventh of the season, tying him with Dawson Bonfield for the season high among the Twins. Stout also hit a two-RBI double in the seventh for a four-RBI day.
“That was kind of what we needed, and that triggered us to get back to what we’re capable of doing,” Maurer said of Stout’s homer. “Our guys showed that fight that we haven’t had and they battled back to be realistically within one hit of tying that game. We had bases loaded with two outs.”
The Twins return to action today at 1 p.m. against the East Idaho Rockies.
Lewis-Clark 000 002 3—5 7 2
Idaho Falls 110 212 x—7 12 0
Dalton Hart, Trent Reel (6) and Austin Kolb. Caden Christensen, Paul Wilson (7), Nelson Stockton (7), Bruer Webster (7) and Caden White.
Lewis-Clark hits — Tyson Wallace, Kolb 2, Dawson Bonfield, Coy Stout 2 (HR), DJ Ricard.
Idaho Falls hits — Tavyn Lords 2, Webster, Kai Howell (2B), Christensen 3 (2B), Jaxon Sorenson 2, Alex Cortez, Randon Hostert 2 (2B).
Capitals 8, Cd’A 5
Ethan Horner racked up 11 strikeouts in six innings while Tanner and Cooper Leaf struck two hits and one double apiece to lead the Boise Capitals to an opening-round victory over the Coeur d’Alene Lumbermen.
Coeur d’Alene 000 020 3—5 4 4
Boise 212 300 x—8 9 2
David Kraak, Payton Childers (4), Brandon Gay (6) and Landen Thompson. Ethan Horner, Dominik Spiegel (7), Matthew Ruhl (7) and John Brookins, Cooper Leaf, Ben Dudley.
Coeur d’Alene hits — Marcus Manzardo, Jackson Scheer, Thompson, Breyson Coppes (2B).
Boise hits — Tanner Leaf 2 (2B), C. Leaf 2 (2B), Jackson Reed 2, Dudley, Josh Berg, Quadias LeBlanc.
Nampa 4, East Idaho 1
Nampa’s Caleb Carson pitched a complete game with six strikeouts while allowing only two hits and one run as the Chiefs topped the East Idaho Rockies.
Blake Maxwell batted 3-for-4.
East Idaho 100 000 0—1 2 1
Nampa 100 300 x—4 11 3
Dylan Rydalch, Dayne Lounsbury (6) and L. Drake. Caleb Carlson and Jesus Fuentes.
East Idaho hits — Taran Clark, C. Drake.
Nampa hits — Blake Maxwell 3, Fuentes, Jon Stauffer, Jonas Plew, Brody Babneau (2B), Timothy Reinertson (2B), Cameron Goetz, Gabriel Garza, Abraham Riley.
Pocatello 3, Rocky Mtn. 0
Trei Hough of Pocatello struck out nine and held Rocky Mountain scoreless in a complete game pitched while Dalton Jones provided the Runnin’ Rebels with two hits and two RBI en route to victory over the Rocky Mountain Avalanche.
Pocatello 012 000 0—3 6 2
Rocky Mountain 000 000 0—0 3 3
Trei Hough and Dylan Jester. Quinn McGuire and Cole Roberts.
Pocatello hits — Jester, Hough 2 (2B), Dalton Jones 2 (2B), Eben Curtiss.
Rocky Mountain hits — Ryan Franklin, Jayden Robertson, Roberts.