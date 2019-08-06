The eight baseball teams that will do battle in this week’s American Legion Northwest Regional Tournament at Harris Field will first sit down for a meal together.
The tournament banquet is scheduled for 6 tonight at the Red Lion Hotel in Lewiston. Tickets are being sold for $20.
The five-day, double-elimination tournament will get started Wednesday with four games. The host team, the Lewis-Clark Twins, is scheduled to play the Kennewick Outlaws at 7:30 p.m. in the final game of the day.
The previous games are Juneau, Alaska, vs. Medford, Ore., at 10 a.m.; Bozeman, Mont., vs. Lakeside, Wash., at 1 p.m.; and Casper, Wyo., vs. Idaho Falls at 4:30 p.m. The opening ceremonies are scheduled for 7 p.m.
This is the 12th time the regional tournament has been staged at Lewiston. The last time was in 2007.
The tournament’s championship round is scheduled for Sunday. Only the winning team will advance to the Legion World Series, which is scheduled for Aug. 15-20 at Shelby, N.C.
The Twins enter the tournament with a 25-21 record, but pieced together a strong showing in the state tournament, losing to Idaho Falls in the championship game.
All games during the tournament will air live on www.koze.com, and all Twins games will air on KOZE-AM (950).
Northwest Regional Tournament
HARRIS FIELD
Wednesday
Juneau Midnight Suns vs. Medford Mustangs, 10 a.m.
Bozeman Bucks vs. Lakeside Recovery, 1 p.m.
Casper Oilers vs. Idaho Falls Bandits, 4:30 p.m.
Kennewick Outlaws vs. Lewis-Clark Twins, 7:30 p.m.