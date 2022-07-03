SPOKANE — The Lewis-Clark Twins conceded only one run apiece in a pair of dominant Spokane American Legion Wood Bat Classic Senior Division victories Saturday at Al K. Jackson Field.
They made a fast start to the day in an 8-1 win against Hodgen Distributing of Pendleton, Ore., then came out faster in their next game as they blitzed to a 20-1 mercy rule rout of the Spokane Northstars in 3½ innings.
In the first contest, L-C benefited from doubles courtesy of Elliott Taylor, Carson Kolb and Nathan Somers, while Brice Bensching struck out six in as many innings to record the win.
Against the Northstars, Chris Ricard and Bensching drove in four runs apiece, while Tucker Konkol allowed two hits in three innings, striking out three. Quinton Edmison added three RBI, and Bensching tripled twice.
Hodgen 000 100 0—1 2 3
LC Twins 233 000 x—8 6 2
Colson Primus, Taylor Mcgill (4), Kasen Heinrich (5) and Jace Otteson; Jared Jelinek, Brice Bensching (1) and Tyler Granlund. W — Bensching. L — Heinrich.
Hodgen hits — Mcgill, Otteson.
LC Twins hits — Elliott Taylor 2 (2B), Carson Kolb (2B), Nathan Somers (2B), Chris Ricard, Jack Johnson.
———
Spokane 000 1—1 3 3
LC Twins 497 x—20 15 1
Tony Solorio-Schulte, Brayden McPhedran (2) and Karim Guiterrez; Tucker Konkol, Quinton Edmison (4) and Wyett Lopez. W—Konkol. L—Solorio-Schulte.
Spokane hits — Solorio-Schulte, McPhedron, Jared Scott.
LC Twins hits — Chris Ricard 3, Jack Johnson 3, Brice Bensching 2 (2 3B), Elliott Taylor (3B), Nathan Somers (2B), Edmison, Kaden Daniel, Hayden Line, Lopez, Jared Jelinek.
Lewis-Clark Cubs 4, City Baseball 2
In Palouse Summer Series play at Harris Field, the Lewis-Clark Cubs pulled ahead courtesy of a fourth-inning two-run single from Austin Topp en route to victory against City Baseball of Seattle.
The Cubs (15-10) traded runs with their opponents for the first two innings, then held them scoreless for the remainder of the game behind starting pitcher Zack Bambacigno and reliever Guy Krasselt.
“Our outfield defensive play was spectacular,” L-C coach Kent Knigge said. “Zach did a fantastic job of dealing tonight, but he got some incredible outfield play from Tucker Green, Toby Elliott, and his older brother Lance, who made a couple of highlight catches out there.”
The Cubs finish the tournament with a 2-2 record.
City Baseball 110 000 0—2 8 0
LC Cubs 110 200 x—4 3 1
George, Hillen (5) and Davis, Leaverton (3); Zack Bambacigno, Guy Krasselt (7) and Wiley Wagner. W — Bambacigno. L — George.
City Baseball hits — Bugbee, Howard, Schulte, Leaverton, Braun, Katz, Webster, Lyons.
LC Cubs hits — Wagner, Austin Topp, Trace Roberts.
Calgary Blues Premier 11, Palouse Patriots 3
SPOKANE — A mammoth nine-run second inning from the Calgary Blues Premier was too much for the Palouse Patriots to overcome in a Spokane American Legion Wood Bat Classic Senior Division game at Thorco Field.
The Patriots (10-13) fall to 1-2 for the event.
Palouse Patriots 020 10— 3 3 2
Calgary Blues 090 11—11 7 1
Ryan Bickelhaupt, Josh Greene (4) and N/A; Zack Wagstaff, Dylan Schaefer (3) and N/A. W — Wagstaff. L — Bickelhaupt.
Palouse hits — Mitch LaVielle, Tyler Elbracht, Bryson Hathaway.
Calgary hits — Nick Sauur (2B), Quaid Power (2B), Herman Figueroa, Ben Longo, Travis Cooley, Cole McKinnon, Ryan Bond.
Homedale 9, Orofino 4
OROFINO — Held to six hits, Orofino fell to Homedale in a nonleague game.
Gavin Christopherson tallied two hits for the Merchants.
Paxton Fine went the distance for Homedale, striking out four and walking four.
Homedale 041 400 00—9 8 4
Orofino 100 002 01—4 6 4
P. Fine and Packer; Fabbi, Sparano (4) and Christopherson. L—Fabbi.
Homedale hits — D. Fine 2, Uranga 2, Packer (2B), Marston, P. Fine, Carson.
Orofino hits — Christopherson 2, Wicks (3B), Barlow (2B), Sparano, Fabbi.
Blues drop pair of games
SPOKANE — The Asotin County Blues dropped a pair of games in the Junior Division of the Wood Bat Classic at Mt. Spokane High School.
The Blues fell to the Pepsi Diamond Jaxx 8-4 in their first game, then lost 16-0 to Crew 16U in the second game. No other information was available at press time.
Asotin County takes on Wenatchee Valley at 1:30 p.m. today at Lake City High School.
Posse fall in PSS game
PULLMAN — The Pullman Posse dropped a 9-0 decision to Elevate Northwest in a Palouse Summer Series game at Washington State’s Bailey-Brayton Field.
The Posse finished the tournament 0-3. There were no other details available at press time.