Trem Tolman and Colton Durham each allowed one hit and had four strikeouts apiece as Pocatello broke away in the sixth inning to secure a 7-1 win Tuesday against Idaho Falls to remain undefeated at the Idaho Class A American Legion state baseball tournament at Harris Field.
The Razorbacks (25-15) hung up six runs in the sixth and held the Tigers scoreless until the seventh.
Jace Vaughn led Pocatello at the plate, going 2-for-4.
Pocatello will stay in the winners bracket and face Marsh Valley at 7:30 p.m. today.
Idaho Falls (23-13) will play Owyhee in an elimination game at 4:30 p.m. today.
A complete battery was unavailable.
Idaho Falls 000 000 1—1 2 3
Pocatello 000 016 x—7 8 1
Idaho Falls hits — Dillon Ball, Grayson Thomas.
Pocatello hits — Jace Vaughn 2, Elias Blackhawk, Gunner Wilhelm, JD Gunderson, Mason Summerill, Trem Tolman, Tanner Hartley.
Upper Valley Bulldogs 12, Lewis-Clark Cubs 2
James Lindstrom and Zach Pena notched three hits each as the Bulldogs run-ruled the Cubs in the fifth inning, eliminating L-C from the tournament.
The Bulldogs (22-14) batted 11-for-28 in the game, while the Cubs (9-26) scattered five hits.
Upper Valley will play Moscow at 12:30 p.m. today in a loser-out game.
Upper Valley 253 02—12 11 0
L-C Cubs 200 00—2 5 6
Ethan Garner, Jeff Williams (5) and Zach Pena. Carson Kolb, Lance Bambacigno (1), Toby Elliott (5) and Tyler Granlund.
Upper Valley hits — Pena 3, James Lindstrom 3, Kauner Eysser 2, Trayson Kostial (2B), Williams, Stephan Haslem.
L-C Cubs hits — Tucker Konkol, Hayden Line, Emmett Slagg, Trace Green, Levi Johnson.
Owyhee Rivercats 12, Burley Green Sox 9
Ten different Owyhee players had a hit as the Rivercats went 18-for-39 at the plate and rallied to beat Burley in extra innings.
Owyhee went off in the fourth and the eighth, putting up six runs in each frame as it came from behind for the victory.
Jed Simpson went 4-for-5 and Tommy Muir was 3-of-5 with four RBI.
Dillon Fine went 6 innings on the mound for the Rivercats (22-7), collecting six strikeouts in 108 pitches.
Payton Beck and Slayder Watterson each were 2-for-5 for the Green Sox (26-13-1), who were eliminated with the loss.
Owyhee 000 060 06—12 18 3
Burley 030 012 03—9 9 3
Dillon Fine, Jed Simpson (6) and D’Orr Packer. Payton Beck, Dom Lemos (6), Bronson Brookins (8) and Clay Douglas.
Owyhee hits — Simpson 4, Tommy Muir 3 (2B), Sigmund Goode 2 (2B), Fine 2, Packer 2, John Lejardi, Teron Morrison, Xavier Delgadillo, Andre Marston, Andreas Garcia.
Burley hits — Slayder Watterson 2 (2B), Douglas 2, Beck 2, Jace Robinson (2B), Brookins, Rivera.