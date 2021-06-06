WALLA WALLA — Quentin McLaughlin singled home the winning run with bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning as Walla Walla beat the Lewis-Clark Cubs 8-7 in Game 1 of a doubleheader Sunday at Murr Field.
The Cubs tallied three runs in the seventh inning of the nightcap and won 12-10 to earn a split in its season opener.
L-C trailed 6-2 after four innings of the opener, but bounced back with two runs in the fifth and three in the seventh to tie the game before Walla Walla came up with the game-winning rally.
Wyett Lopez finished with four hits, including two doubles, three runs scored and two RBI for the Cubs. Clayton Jenkins and Nathan Somers each had two hits.
In Game 2, the Cubs broke a 9-9 tie with five consecutive walks, the last of which forced in Lopez with the go-ahead run. Tyler Granlund singled home a run and David Goicoa, who went 3-for-3 with two RBI, scored on a passed ball.
The Cubs next will play the Moscow Blue Devils at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
GAME 1
L-C Cubs 010 120 3—7 9 3
Walla Walla 220 210 1—8 11 3
Tucker Konkol, Toby Elliott (2), Levi Johnson (4), Lance Bambacigno (5), Wyett Lopez (7) and Tyler Granlund; Sy McGuire and Sheldon Coburn.
L — Lopez.
L-C Cubs hits — Wyett Lopez 4 (2 2B), Nathan Somers 2, Clayten Jenkins 2, Levi Johnson.
Walla Walla hits — Ryan Hoerner 2 (2B), Sheldon Coburn, Quentin McLaughlin 2, Billy Holtzinger 2, Nathan Smith, Caden McCollaugh, Jarret Chapman.
GAME 2
L-C Cubs 030 420 3—12 13 5
Walla Walla 004 032 1—10 11 1
Hayden Line, David Goicoa (3), Gavis Ells (5) and Tyler Granlund; Ryan Hoerner, Russel Casey (5), Draeden Queen (7) and Jarrett Chapman.
W — Ells. L — Queen.
L-C Cubs hits — Tyler Granlund 3 (2B), David Goicoa 3, Wyett Lopez 2, Gavin Ells (2B), Nathan Somers, Gavis Ells, Rylan Colkins, Hayden Line.
Walla Walla — Noah Perez 3, Amari Torrez (2B), Nathan Smith, Russel Casey, Ryan Hoerner, Jarret Chapman, Draeden Queen, Quentin McLaughlin, Sy McGuire.
Kennewick 10-14, L-C Twins 5-0
The Lewis-Clark Twins struggled in its season opener, dropping a pair of games to Kennewick at Harris Field.
The visitors came up with seven runs in the first inning of Game 1 and cruised from there.
L-C tallied two runs in the fifth and three in the sixth to make things close.
Cruz Hepburn, Elliott Taylor and Kaden Daniel each were credited with hits in the opener.
In the nightcap, Kennewick had three in the first, eight in the second and closed it out with three more in the third, holding the Twins to just two hits.
Thomas Reynolds and Nate Guinard each had one hit for the hosts.
A full linescore was unavailable from Game 1.
The Twins next play at 5 p.m. Wednesday in a doubleheader at Coeur d'Alene.
GAME 2
Kennewick 380 03—14 15 1
L-C Twins 000 00—0 2 1
R. Edmiston, Kopf (4) and Munoz; Thomas Reynolds, Kaden Daniel (3), Jack Johnson (5) and Quinton Edmison.
W — R. Edmiston. L — Reynolds.
Kennewick hits — T. Ridley 3, E. Tanner 2 (2B), E. Blanco 2 (2B), J. Munoz (2B), I. Kopf (2B), R. Edmiston, G. Mattson, Ty Messner, I. Pabmino, S. Howard, K. Mitchel.
L-C Twins hits — Thomas Reynolds, Nate Guinard.
Camas Prairie 6-5, Moscow Blue Devils 0-8
GRANGEVILLE — Tyler Howard had two hits, including a triple, and two RBI as the visiting Blue Devils beat the Zephyrs to earn a doubleheader split.
Moscow (4-1) was held to four hits in the opener in falling 6-0.
In Game 2, the Blue Devils erupted for a four-run sixth inning to take the lead. Hayden Thompson highlighted the rally with a two-run, two-out home run. Chad Redinger and CJ Anderson also doubled in runs. Tyler Howard and Preston Boyer each had two hits.
Mack Hagenbaugh allowed three hits and struck out four in four innings of relief to pick up the win.
Chase Kaschmitter homered among his two hits for Camas Prairie, driving in four. Gannon Garman also had two hits. Brayden Turcott took the loss in relief, allowing five hits, a walk and four runs (all earned) in three innings.
In the opener, the Zephyrs tallied single runs in the first and sixth innings, with two runs each in the third and fifth.
Dane Lindsley had two hits, including a double, to lead the way. Kaschmitter had three RBI and Blake Schoo scored three times. Schoo also picked up the win, allowng four hits and three walks while striking out nine in 6⅔ innings.
Four players had singles for Moscow. Connor Akins took the loss, allowing seven hits, one walk and six runs (five earned) in five innings.
The Blue Devils next play at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Lewis-Clark Cubs.
GAME 1
Moscow 000 000 0—0 4 1
Camas Prairie 102 021 x—6 7 3
Connor Akins, Preston Boyer (6) and CJ Anderson; Blake Schoo, Brayden Turcott (7) and Tori Ebert.
W — Schoo. L — Atkins.
Moscow hits — Chad Redinger, Hayden Thompson, Preston Boyer, Connor Akins.
Camas Prairie hits — Dane Lindsley 2 (2B), Blake Schoo, Brayden Turcott, Chase Kaschmitter, Reece Wimer, Willis Williamson.
GAME 2
Moscow 200 204 0—8 9 1
Camas Prairie 400 010 0—5 8 0
Isaac Staszkow, Hayden Thompson (2), Mack Hagenbaugh (4) and CJ Anderson; Chase Kaschmitter, Brayden Turcott (5) and Tori Ebert.
W — Hagenbaugh. L — Turcott.
Moscow hits — Tyler Howard 2 (3B), Preston Boyer 2, Hayden Thompson (HR), Chad Redinger (2B), CJ Anderson (2B), Ryan Delusa, Cam House.
Camas Prairie hits — Chase Kaschmitter 2 (HR), Gannon Garman 2, Blake Schoo (2B), Brayden Turcott, Tori Ebert, Herschel Williamson.