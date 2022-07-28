POCATELLO, Idaho — The Lewis-Clark Cubs jumped out early, but lost 12-2 to the defending champion Marsh Valley Eagles in the opening round of the Idaho American Legion Class A state tournament Wednesday at Halliwell Park.
Eight errors caused havoc on the defensive side as only four of the 12 runs allowed to the Eagles were earned.
If the Cubs want to win the state title, they will now have to win five straight, starting with a game at 9 a.m. Pacific today against the Buhl Tribe.
Lewis-Clark (26-14) got things rolling quickly with a two-out rally in the first inning. Trace Roberts singled, Toby Elliott reached on a dropped third strike and Trace Green scored both with a double.
The Cubs got runners in scoring position in three of the next four innings, but were unable to add to the scoreboard.
“We got beat by a veteran baseball club that sprayed the ball all over the field, couldn’t put a fork in it today,” Cubs coach Kent Knigge said. “It wasn’t our day defensively and it cost us a ball game.”
Clayten Jenkins-Hix went 2-for-3.
LC Cubs 200 000— 2 6 8
Marsh Valley 040 332—12 7 1
Trace Green, Guy Krasselt (4), Austin Topp (5), Zack Bambacigno (5), Lance Bambacigno (5), Levi Johnson (6) and Race Currin; Jason Jones, Chayse Oxborrow (4) and David Harris. W—Jones. L—Green.