The Moscow Blue Devils exploded for seven runs in the second inning en route to an 11-5 victory against the Upper Valley Bulldogs of Rexburg on Wednesday in loser-out play in the Idaho Class A American Legion state tournament at Harris Field.
The Blue Devils advance to play Pocatello today at 4 p.m. Four teams remain in the field, with Idaho Falls and Marsh Valley to meet in tonight's 7 p.m. matchup. Marsh Valley remains the only remaining unbeaten in the tournament.
“It was kind of an amazing thing to see because not only were they seven runs, but they were all done with two outs,” Moscow coach Stan Mattoon said. “All of a sudden everything they threw over the plate was hit or they walked us. I didn’t even look at the scoreboard; the kids weren’t even looking at the scoreboard. You could feel the wheels getting greased a little bit. They just kind of went in a funk, and we just kept the pressure on, and basically the kids just kind of put them away there.”
Mack Hagenbaugh led off the frame with a double before Upper Valley recorded two outs. Two Devils walked, then Chad Redinger’s double was followed by three more walks, a single and a Bulldog error.
Upper Valley mustered the beginnings of a rally with two runs apiece in the fourth and fifth innings, but Moscow (23-10) found four more in the sixth to reestablish a dominant margin of victory.
The Blue Devils got four strikeouts from starting pitcher Tyler Howard, while Cam House came in at the end of the seventh inning to close it out at the mound for the first time this season.
“I’ve got 12 guys that can pitch,” Mattoon said. “(House) just hasn’t had the opportunity. We put him in there and he threw four balls and got a strikeout and finished the game.”
Hayden Thompson provided two hits with a triple for the Blue Devils, and Hagenbaugh had two hits to help them rebound from their loss Tuesday to Marsh Valley.
“I said, ‘The test of any good team — and you are a good team — is how are you going to battle adversity,’ ” Mattoon said. “They came out today, and they didn’t blink.”
Upper Valley 000 220 1— 5 7 5
Moscow 070 004 X—11 9 2
Eysser, Kostial (5) and Pena; Howard, Boyer (5), Andrews (6), House (7) and Anderson.
Upper Valley hits — Pena 3 (2B, 3B), Eysser 2 (3B), Lindstrom, Stoddard.
Moscow hits — Hayden Thompson 2 (3B), Connor Akins 2, Mack Hagenbaugh 2 (2B), CJ Anderson, Preston Boyer, Chad Redinger (2B).
Other Wednesday games
Marsh Valley Eagles 7, Pocatello Razorbacks 1
Marsh Valley, of Arimo, continued its unbeaten march with a rout of the Razorbacks.
The Eagles gave up the first run of the game in the opening inning, but shut out the Razorbacks (25-16) the rest of the way while scoring steadily themselves.
A complete linescore was not available.
Pocatello 100 000 0—1 6 3
Marsh Valley 012 202 X—7 8 3
Idaho Falls Tigers 6, Owyhee Rivercats 3
The Tigers had only four hits compared to nine for the Rivercats of Owyhee County, but were more opportune in scoring as they claimed victory in an elimination game.
Oywhee ends the season at 22-8.
A complete linescore was not available.
Owyhee 021 000 0—3 9 3
Idaho Falls 411 000 X—6 4 1