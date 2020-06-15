> For the second straight day, weather succeeded where the coronavirus had failed, preventing American Legion baseball in Moscow from beginning its season. This time it was the junior Blue Devils whose scheduled doubleheader was postponed by rain Sunday. They’d been slated to play Coeur d’Alene at the Moscow Community Playfields. The day before, rain had forced the postponement of the Moscow Class A team’s twinbill against visiting Orofino. That senior Devils outfit is set to face Camas Prairie in a doubleheader at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Bear Field in Moscow.

Tags

Recommended for you