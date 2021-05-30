SANDPOINT — Kicking off its American Legion baseball season with a doubleheader against Sandpoint, Moscow came on strong in the third through fifth innings of Game 1 to prevail by mercy rule before holding off a late Sandpoint rally in Game 2 for a sweep Saturday.
The scores were 19-5 and 7-6.
In the first game, the Blue Devils enjoyed three RBI apiece from Chad Redinger, Hayden Thompson and Preston Boyer. Boyer also closed things out at the mound with a hitless, two-strikeout fifth inning.
Moscow (2-0) might have seemed en route to another blitz in the second game after a six-run fourth inning, but the Bears had a “little bit of a lull,” in the words of coach Stan Mattoon, and Sandpoint pulled within a single run before the finish.
GAME 1
Moscow 027 64—19 17 2
Sandpoint 211 10— 5 5 2
C. Akins, P. Boyer (5) and CJ Anderson; A. Bockoch, Z. Roop (3), M. Koch (4), M. Barlow (5) and T. Brackett.
Moscow hits — R. Delusa 3 (2B), C. Redinger 3 (2 3B), H. Thompson 2 (2 2B), D. Andrews 2, I. Staszkow 2 (2B), P. Boyer 2 (3B), Anderson, Akins, C. House (3B).
Sandpoint hits — K. Barlow 2 (2B), A. Bockoch (2B), F. Ellander (2B), M. Koch (2B).
GAME 2
Moscow 010 600 0—7 9 5
Sandpoint 100 022 1—6 6 2
H. Thompson, R. Delusa (6) and C. Anderson; J. Ringer, K. MacDonald (4), E. Hannah (7) and T. Brackett, G. Belgarde (2), M. Koch (7).
Moscow hits — Delusa 2 (3B), T. Howard 2, C. Redinger 2 (3B), Anderson, Thompson (3B), C. House.
Sandpoint hits — E. Hannah 3 (3B), K. Barlow (2B), J. Garcia, Ringer.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALLLiberty 58, Asotin 21
SPANGLE, Wash. — Kayla Paine put up 14 points for Asotin, but the Panthers fell to Liberty of Spangle in 2B Bi-County League play.
Asotin (0-6) scored only six points in the opening half before gaining traction after the intermission.
“Kayla came alive in the second half and did a good job of putting the ball in the hole in that fourth quarter,” Asotin coach Krisi Pratt said. “I thought she did a better job of just relaxing and playing well in the fourth quarter.”
ASOTIN (0-6)
Sadie Thummel 0 0-0 0, Elizabeth Bailey 1 0-2 2, Karlie Ball 0 0-1 0, Emmeyln Barnea 0 1-2 1, Lily Denham 0 0-0 0, Kayla Paine 6 2-4 14, Emily Elskamp 0 1-2 1, Haylee Appleford 1 1-2 3. Totals 5-13 21.
LIBERTY
Teagan Colvin 8 2-2 21, Ava Budde 3 0-0 9, Ella Denny 4 4-6 13, Grace Grumbly 1 2-2 5, Brook Rehder 1 2-2 4, Sara Hartman 1 0-2 2, Madison Greer 0 0-0 0, Amika Ter 0 0-0 0, Jaidyn Stephens 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 10-12 53.
Asotin 6 0 5 10—21
Liberty 13 18 7 18—58
3-point goals — Colvin 3, Budde, Denny, Grumbly.
JV — Liberty def. Asotin in overtime.
BOYS’ BASKETBALLLiberty 86, Asotin 51
SPANGLE, Wash. — Asotin “ran into a buzzsaw,” in the words of coach Seth Paine, as the Panthers fell to Liberty of Spangle in 2B Bi-County League play.
“They shot the ball extremely well tonight,” said Paine, whose team is now 2-4 overall and 2-3 in league.
ASOTIN (2-4, 2-3)
Josh Epling 2 0-0 5, Preston Overberg 1 5-6 7, Brayden Barnea 4 1-2 9, Tanner Nicholas 3 0-0 9, Jake Tanguay 0 0-0 0, Ryan Denham 1 0-0 2, Kamea Kauhi 1 0-0 2, Nicholas Heier 3 0-0 7, A.J. Likkel 0 0-0 0, Kaden Aldous 5 0-0 10. Totals 20 6-8 51.
LIBERTY
Josh Stern 0 2-2 2, Colton Marsh 5 2-3 12, Landon Foland 6 2-2 17, Lincoln Foland 2 0-0 5, Austen Hubbard 2 0-0 4, Tayshawn Colvin 2 5-6 9, Brandon Finau 4 1-1 9, Van Ricker 9 3-5 21, Danner Holling 3 1-2 7. Totals 33 16-21 86.
Asotin 10 13 16 12—51
Liberty 23 21 21 21—86
3-point goals — Nicholas 3, Epling, Heier, Landon Foland 3, Lincoln Foland.
JV — Liberty 47, Asotin 45