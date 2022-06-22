AREA ROUNDUP
COEUR D’ALENE — Jack Johnson hit a two-run double in the Lewis-Clark Twins’ four-run seventh inning as they beat Coeur d’Alene 14-12 in the first game of a Legion doubleheader Tuesday night.
Results of the second game were unavailable at press time.
A passed ball and a wild pitch allowed the Twins to score their final two runs of the opener.
Chris Ricard and Brice Bensching drove in three runs apiece for hte Twins.
GAME 1
L-C Twins 000 253 4—14 10 2
Coeur d’Alene 110 082 0—12 13 3
Peston Boyer, Tyler Granlund (3), Kaden Daniel (5) and Lopez. Jesse Brown, NA (5), Eric Bumbaugh (5), Jayden Butler (7) and Elliott Taylor.
Twins hits — Quinton Edmison, Jack Johnson, Cruz Hepburn 2, Taylor 2, Chris Ricard, Brice Bensching 2, Hayden Line.
Coeur d’Alene hits — Kyle Bridge 2 (2B), Sponcer Zaller, Marcus Manzardo, Ryan Schncidor 3 (3B), Joe Ducoeur (2B), Cooper Larson, Ethan Taylor, Cooper Erickson 3.
Cubs 5-1 , N. Lakes 3-10
Toby Elliott scattered nine hits and Race Currin delivered the game-winning hit in the bottom of the sixth inning to cap a four-run uprising as the Lewis-Clark Cubs beat Northern Lakes 5-3 in the first game of a doubleheader at Leswiston.
The Cubs dropped the second game 10-1.
Mason Way and Clayten Jenkins-Hix also singled in the sixth for the Cubs in the opener.
Elliott struck out three and walked one in his seven-inning performance.
“He really bore down and gave it everything he had,” Cubs coach Kent Knigge said.
Northern Lights “is absolutely an older team, full of juniors and seniors.” he said. “Our guys did a really godo job of fighting early. The second game, we idn’t come out with the same intensity as in Game 1.”
GAME 1
Northern Lakes 100 011 0—3 9 1
L-C Cubs 001 004 x—5 5 1
Payden Wysong, Scott Pote and Sam Pemberton. Toby Elliott and Race Currin.
Northern Lakes hits — Wysong, Caden Robinett 3 (2B), Joe Borges, Pote 2, Pemberton, Tim Sheppard.
LC Cubs hits — Currin, Trace Green (2B), Mason Way, Claytron Jenkins-Hix 2.
GAME 2
Northern Lakes 304 000 3—10 9 0
Cubs hits 000 001 0—1 7 2
Jacob Hessing, Pote (6) and Pemberton. Levi Johnson, Zack Bambacigno (3), Wiley Wagner (7) and Currin.
Northern Lakes hits — Wysong, Robinett 3 (2B), Borges 2, Pote, Hessing 2 (3B), Andrew Horn.
Cubs hits — Elliott (2B), Jackson Stagg, Tucker Green 3, Wagner, Bambacigno.
Patriots 1, Spokane 0
COLFAX — Tony Solono-Schultz fired a five-hitter and Mitch Lavielle doubled home the only run in a 1-0 win against the Spokane Northstars in the secodn gamd of a doubleheader.
The Patriots won the opener 13-2.
Brendan Doumit of the Pats singled in the third inning of the second game and scored on Lavielle’s double.
GAME 1
Spokane 200 00—2 4 5
Palouse 085 0x—13 8 2
Jace Lovato, NA (3) and NA. Tyler Elbracht and NA.
Spokane hits — Tony Solono-Schultz (2B), Anthony Nelson, Justice Bowman, NA.
Palouse hits — Mitch Lavielle, Max McCloy (2B), Tyler Ebracht 2 (2B), Cade Hill, Calvin Heusser 2, Brady Coulter.
GAME 2
Spokane 000 000 0—0 1 2
Palouse 001 000 x—1 5 1
Tony Solobo-Schultz and NA. Brady Coulter and NA.
Spokane hits — Brayden McPhedran (2B).
Palouse hits — JD Peterson, Brendan Doumit, Mitch Lavielle (2B), Cade Hill, Coulter.
Zephyrs 5, Wendell 4
NAMPA — Cody Klement pitched 3ž innings of two-hit relief as the Camas Prairie Zephyrs defeated Wendell in the championship game Sunday of the eight-team Father’s Day Classic at Nampa.
James Aragon of the Zephyrs singled in the fourth inning and scored the eventual winning run on Jack Bransford’s sacrifice.
Camas Prairie’s starting pitcher was Ray Holes, who allowed four hits and three earned runs in 3⅓ innings.
The Zephyrs, of Cottonwood and Grangeville, finished 4-1 in the four-day tournament and stand 5-2 overall.
After dropping their first game of the tourney 5-4 to Owyhee on Thursday, they edged Melba 12-11 the next day and thumped Nampa 8-0 that evening, with Sam Lindsley pitching the five-inning shutout with a two-hitter. They whipped Elko, Nev., 13-0 on Saturday.
Wendell 010 300 0—4 6 4
Camas Prairie 003 200 x—5 2 2
Alex Hiral and Luckas McRoberts. Ray Holes, Cody Klement (4) and David Goicoa.
Wendell hits — Cooper Jones, Hiral, Julian Ponce (3B, McRoberts, Wyatt Oden 2.
Camas Prairie hits — Colton McElroy, James Aragon.