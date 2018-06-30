The Lewis-Clark Twins American Legion squad will need some help to repeat as the Palouse Summer Series champion.
On Friday, the Twins beat the Crimson Cannons 14-6 before falling to the Washington Wave 6-5, both games at Harris Field.
That wrapped up pool play for the Twins, who carry a 2-1 record in the tournament so far.
Whether they advance will depend on how things shake down today, with the Washington Wave being able to go unbeaten in pool play and clinch a spot in the next round with a win at 9 p.m. against Northwest Premier at Bailey-Brayton Field in Pullman.
If the Waves lose, however, that would create a three-way tie for moving onto Sunday, where the winners of each pool will advance.
"If it happens like that, they go least runs allowed, most runs scored, and then a coin flip," Twins coach Kevin Maurer said of the criteria that would be used in the event of a tiebreaker to determine who moves on from the Twins' pool.
Despite the Washington Wave winning the nightcap on a walk-off walk in the 10th, Maurer said that "the overall attitude of our players today was great. When teams scored on us, we responded."
The Twins certainly responded in the first game, a back-and-forth affair.
After they fell behind by three runs in the third, the Twins took a one-run lead one inning later.
And after the Crimson Cannons tied the score one inning after that, in the fifth, the Twins scored eight unanswered runs, three of those in the bottom of the fifth to quickly silence the Cannons.
The Twins had their chances to win the nightcap, none more tantalizing than their opportunity in the 10th. L-C had a runner in scoring position when Coy Stout hit a ball hard up the middle.
"And their pitcher made a great snag to get the second out," Maurer said. "It's just one of those plays ... a lot of times, you hit a ball hard up the middle, it gives an opportunity to the guy at second to score. (Stout's) approach at the plate was great, their pitcher just made a great play."
The next Twins batter flew out.
Leading the Twins in their first game, Dawson Bonfield had a homer and four L-C players had at least two RBI. Chris Powell finished with three RBI while Garrett Beckman, Trayton Skinner and Hayden Woods each batted in two runs.
"Throughout this tournament, they have displayed that (fight) in every single game," Maurer said, "and it's something I'm very proud of the way they're playing the game now.
"They're going after it and it's great to see guys coming together. When they play like that, it gives us an opportunity to win every single game."
Seeking to get back to their winning ways, the Twins today will play the Boise Gems at 7 p.m. back at Harris Field. That game isn't part of pool play.
FIRST GAME
Crimson Cannons 005 010- 6 8 3
Lewis-Clark Twins 200 435-14 8 2
SECOND GAME
Lewis-Clark Twins 020 120 000 0-5 8 1
Washington Wave 000 410 000 1-1 6 14
Beckman, Garrett (8), Charlo (8) and Kolb. Perkins, Hillis (9) and Counts.
Lewis-Clark Twins hits - Woods, Powell 2, Phillips 2 Stout (3B), Bonfield (HR), Alspach (3B).
Washington Wave hits - Fouch 2, Perkins 2 (3B), Anders, Cacatian, Granich 2, Younglove, Counts 2, Mefford 3.
Patriots win one, lose one
PULLMAN - The Palouse Patriots beat River City Athletics 6-2, then fell to the Kalispell Lakers of Kalispell, Mont., 9-3.
Play in the Palouse Summer Series tournament will continue today for the Patriots when they face the Washington Rush at 3 p.m. back at Bailey-Brayton Field, the site of both of Friday's games for the Patriots.
In their first game, Patriots starter Payton Kallaher held River City Athletics to just three hits while Konner Kinkade went 3-for-3 with two RBI and three steals, two of which helped him reach home himself.
In the second game, the Patriots fell behind by seven runs before getting on the board.
FIRST GAME
River City Athletics 100 100 0-2 3 1
Palouse Patriots 021 030 x-6 11 2
Garza, Davilla (6) and Landoni. Kallaher and Benton.
River City Athletics hits - Utley, Garza, Justice.
Palouse Patriots hits - Gregory 2, Huber 2, Kinkade 3, Horner 2, Parrish 2.
SECOND GAME
Kalispell Lakers 025 200 0-9 8 5
Palouse Patriots 002 001 0-3 2 0
Palmer and Stultz. Becker, Benton (3), Horner (6) and Wilson.
Kalispell Lakers hits - Morton (2B), Smith (2B), Symmes 2, Jones 3, Feudenberg.
Palouse Patriots hits - Kinkade, Chadwick.
Moscow earns two wins at Walla Walla tournament
WALLA WALLA - The Moscow Blue Devils beat the North Idaho Black Sox 8-4, then the Washington Rush 11-7, to put Moscow one win from advancing to the semifinals of a tournament in Walla Walla.
Today, the Blue Devils will face the Walla Walla Bruins at 5:15 p.m. at Walla Walla Community College.
"We're exactly where we want to be," Blue Devils coach Stan Mattoon said of his team, which has a 2-1 record in the tournament.
In his team's win over the Black Sox, which took place at Borleske Stadium, the Blue Devils' Chad Redinger had three hits. And the Blue Devils broke open the second game, which took place at Murr Sports Park, on a bunt by Barrett Abendroth in the third.
"Very happy with the way we're hitting the ball with runners in scoring position," Mattoon said, noting his team is getting its timing right.
FIRST GAME UNAVAILABLE
Second Game
Washington Rush 312 000 1- 7 10 5
Moscow Blue Devils 350 030 x-11 13 4