Legion baseball to conduct season in Idaho

There will be summer baseball in the state of Idaho for high school aged players after all.
The chairman of baseball for the American Legion in Idaho announced Wednesday there will be a season, and it will begin in the middle June and run through Aug. 1.
In making the announcement, Charles “Abe” Abrahamson said there will be three phases in which all teams will have to follow, but the end goal was making sure athletes were able to get in a season.
“Our goal is for every American Legion baseball player, that wants to, to have the ability to play at the next level,” Abrahamson told the Tribune. “Whether that’s college ball, minor league ball, whatever that is, we want our boys to succeed. And if they’re not playing and not being seen, the chances of them succeeding are little to none.”
This follows a succession of events and sports cancellations that have taken place around the world because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Regionally, the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association canceled its entire high school spring sports season April 6. On April 7, the national Legion organization canceled its regional and World Series events. Two days later, the American Legion in Washington decided to not conduct its summer season. The Idaho High School Activities Association followed April 17 with the cancellation of all spring sports. As of now, the website for Oregon’s American Legion baseball program says the season is in a holding pattern, with the campaign not being allowed to start until at least July 1.
The Lewis Clark Babe Ruth program late Tuesday canceled its season, but as of now, the Lewiston Little League is moving forward with plans to conduct a season, with practices for that beginning May 12.
Patti Meshinshek, the president of the Lewis-Clark American Legion Baseball Executive Board, which oversees the Twins, Cubs and Bucs, the Double-A, Single-A and B-level teams the organization fields, however expressed concerns about the timeline and the ability to possibly even play a season. The board met later Wednesday and tabled making a decision on playing this season.
“It sounds good, but it’s very difficult,” she said. “There’s a lot of rules that are going to be tough to follow. I’m not sure how there’s going to be any travel. I don’t think you can put 20 kids in a bus right now that are closer than six feet apart. I’m a little surprised at their decision.”
The concerns of the local board are finding a place to play, having to re-do their schedule and safety of the community. The board next will meet May 20, and Meshinshek said they will come to a decision by the end of the month as to whether or not they will play this summer.
In Idaho, there are 2,158 reported cases of the coronavirus, with 66 confirmed deaths, according to state’s website at 4 p.m. Pacific on Wednesday. In Nez Perce County, there have been 69 confirmed positive tests of COVID-19, with 18 deaths, the most in the state. In Latah County, where the Moscow Blue Devils Post 6 Legion team is based out of, there have been just five confirmed coronavirus cases and no deaths.
In the United States, the Center for Disease Control’s website has reported 1,193,813 confirmed cases, with a total of 70,802 deaths (these numbers typically lag a day behind). According to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine website, the number of cases in the U.S. climbs to 1,228,603, with a total of 73,431 deaths, as of 10:30 p.m. Pacific on Wednesday.
Blue Devils Double-A coach Stan Matoon said his organization, Moscow Baseball Association, was happy for the decision.
“First of all we’re excited,” Mattoon said. “We weren’t sure going into this where we were going to end up as far as the season, but, of course, for the kids who haven’t had a spring season we are extremely happy.”
This year’s American Legion Northwest Region tournament was to be Aug. 5-9 in Gillette, Wyo., while the World Series was set to take place Aug. 13-18 in Shelby, N.C. Idaho Falls Post 56 won last year’s regional, which took place at Lewis-Clark State College’s Harris Field, then won the World Series.
Between all three leagues American Legion conducts throughout Idaho, which includes B-level teams (13- to 16-year-olds) there were a total of 123 teams in 2019.
The Legion season will consist of three phases: pitchers and catchers can begin working out May 17; full team practices can start May 30; then the season can begin in earnest June 13.
District tournaments will take place July 16-18 for B-level teams, while Double-A and Single-A level tournaments run July 21-23. The annual state tournament will begin with its banquet July 27 while games will be July 28-Aug. 1.
No new teams will be accepted after May 29 and team rosters must be turned in no later than June 15.
Abrahamson said he worked with Gov. Brad Little’s office, as well as the state board of education and IHSAA assistant director Mike Federico to build a schedule so as to not conflict with the governor’s coronavirus regulations as well as work within boundaries set by the board of education.
Making sure to find places so kids can play has been the trickiest part of the equation. With many school districts engaged in distance learning and not many buildings open, it’s been imperative on the state Legion’s part to get help from all different entities to secure diamonds.
“The governor still has his COVID enforcement and we don’t want to violate those rules and violate the school’s rules,” Abrahamson said. “We work hand-in-hand with a lot of schools throughout the state of Idaho, and where their closed following the governor’s orders, we don’t want to start playing on their fields when the governor still says they’re closed.”
That’s an issue the L-C baseball board is trying to deal with. Lewis-Clark State’s Harris Field, the facility the Twins and Cubs participate at, is under an order for no outside activities to take place until July 1.
Another issue is physical distancing. Meshinshek surmised there would be no way players could properly maintain six feet of distance when riding on a bus or another mode of transportation to and from games.
Also, the general distance between teams in the north central part of Idaho is a concern. Meshinshek said the Twins and Cubs compete against teams that, for the most part, are two hours away.
“Our board needs to really talk this through about how we can do that and feel good about it, because, unlike Boise where all of their teams might be within a close radius, we’re not like that,” Meshinshek said. “Our Twins have to travel two hours up north to play a team in our league. I don’t know about that.”
Because of the compressed timeline, L-C’s top team will not begin June 3. Games that will have to be rescheduled, if the team moves forward, including a pair of games June 8 and 9 against Post Falls and Coeur d’Alene, respectively, as well as the Dwight Church Tournament, which was supposed to be conducted from June 11-14 at Harris Field.
