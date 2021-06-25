Rylan Colkins pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts Thursday to help the Lewis-Clark Cubs top Gooding 4-2 in first-round pool play of the Clancy Ellis Tournament in Legion baseball at Harris Field.
“Rylan came in tonight and threw a lot of strikes,” Cubs coach Kent Knigge said. “He really filled up the zone and made Gooding put the ball in play. They made some great contact, but we fielded very well tonight. He used his fielders; really proud of him that he was able to go a complete game. That was a big effort for us tonight.”
Emmett Slagg batted 3-for-3 with two doubles for the Cubs (5-10).
The Cubs play the Tri-City Warriors at 7 p.m. today at the same site.
Gooding 000 200 0—2 4 0
L-C Cubs 102 100 x—4 10 1
Chase Patterson and Bryce Patterson; Rylan Colkins and Emmett Slagg.
Gooding hits — Chase Patterson, Cade Page, Butch Morris, Eli Esterbrook.
L-C Cubs hits — Slagg 3 (2 2B), Nathan Somers 3, Hayden Line, Toby Elliott, Tyler Granlund, Clayten Jenkins.
Camas Prairie Zephyrs 28, West Valley 0
The Camas Prairie Zephyrs of Grangeville blew through West Valley by five-inning mercy rule in a no-hitter to kick off their Clancy Ellis Tournament run at Harris Field.
The Zephyrs (6-1) set the tone with a 14-run first inning.
Blake Schoo pitched three perfect innings with six strikeouts to start the game, then Tori Ebert took over in the fourth and racked up five strikeouts through two innings. Chase Kaschmitter batted 5-for-5 with two doubles and six RBI, while Brayden Turcott went 4-for-5 with five RBI.
Camas Prairie plays the Coeur d’Alene Reds at 10 a.m. today at the same site, then plays Gooding at 1 p.m. at Church Field.
Camas Prairie (14)06 53—28 24 1
West Valley 000 00— 0 0 2
Blake Schoo, Tori Ebert (4) and Ebert, Brayden Turcott (4); Allen, Oliver (1), Reynolds (3) and Maney.
Camas Prairie hits — Kaschmitter 5 (2 2B), McElroy 4 (2 2B), Turcott 4, Ebert 3, Williamson 2, Schoo 2 (2B), McLay 2 (2B), Wimer, Garman (2B).
Moscow Blue Devils 9, Libby 1
LIBBY, Mont. — The Moscow Blue Devils pulled away with a five-run fourth inning in a victory against host Libby at the Big Bucks tournament.
CJ Anderson batted 3-for-3 with a triple for the Blue Devils (9-3), while Tyler Howard and Dylan Andrews each had two hits with a double.
Moscow pitchers Connor Akins and Preston Boyer combined to allow only one hit — a homer from Tripp Zhang.
The Blue Devils will face the Claremont (Calif.) Cardinals at 12:15 p.m. today.
Moscow 020 52—9 12 1
Libby 001 00—1 1 5
Connor Akins, Preston Boyer (5) and CJ Anderson; Rusty Gillespie, Ayden Williamson (5) and Cy Williams.
Moscow hits — Anderson 3 (3B), Tyler Howard 2 (2B), Dylan Andrews 2 (2B), Cameron House 2, Isaac Staszkow, Boyer, Ryan Delusa.
Libby hit — Tripp Zhang (HR).