RATHDRUM, Idaho — Hayden Thompson no-hit Northern Lakes of Rathdrum for 2⅔ innings while throwing four strikeouts, then Ryan Delusa notched 10 strikeouts in the next 4⅓ innings to help the Moscow Blue Devils clinch a 6-1 victory Tuesday in American Legion baseball action.
Thompson also had two hits in three at-bats for Moscow (18-9), while Mack Hagenbaugh doubled and had three RBI.
Moscow 301 020 0—6 6 0
Rathdrum 000 010 0—1 4 1
Hayden Thompson, Ryan Delusa (3) and CJ Anderson; Tristan Clift, Jacob Hessing (5) and Caleb Knight.
Moscow hits — Thompson 2, Anderson, Isaac Staszkow, Cam House, Mack Hagenbaugh (2B).
Rathdrum hits — Caleb Knight (2B), Payden Wysong, Andrew Horn, Scott Pote.
Whitman County 16-12, Mead 3-2
MEAD — The Whitman County Cougars needed only five innings apiece to secure back-to-back wins by mercy rule in a doubleheader against Mead.
Robbie Bammes and Alex Bickelhaupt led the Cougars (9-11) at bat in Game 1 with identical stat lines of three hits, two doubles, two RBI and three runs apiece.
In the second game, Whitman County’s Peyton Townsend hit two doubles, while Mason Townsend threw four strikeouts and allowed no runs in 2 innings pitched.
GAME 1
Whitman County 430 63—16 23 2
Mead 020 10— 3 9 1
Hathaway, Townsend (3) and Bell; Finnigan, Brown (2), NA (4) and Hicks.
Whitman County hits — Bammes 3 (2 2B), Bickelhaupt 3 (2 2B), Townsend 3 (2B), Hill 3, Hathaway 3, Bell 2, Amend 2, Townsend 2 (2B), Lobdell, Pagels.
Mead hits — Hanson 2, Hicks 2, NA, Moffitt, Depriest, Sander, Emaglio.
GAME 2
Mead 002 00— 2 4 4
Whitman County 710 31—12 10 0
Finnigan, Hanson (1) and Moffitt; Hill, Townsend (3) and Bammes.
Mead hits — Moffitt, NA, Finnigan, NA.
Whitman County hits — Townsend 2 (2 2B), Hathaway 2, Bell, Townsend, Lobdell, Pagels, Hill, McDougle.
Mt. Spokane Wild 19-15, Pullman Posse 3-11
Pullman Posse made the second game close, but fell in both ends of a doubleheader against the Mt. Spokane Wild.
Complete information was not available at press time.
GAME 1
Mt. Spokane 700 93—19 11 0
Pullman 001 20— 3 4 5
GAME 2
Pullman 050 150 0—11 5 2
Mt. Spokane 011 544 X—15 8 2