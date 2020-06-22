LIBBY, Mont. — Kyle Lynas fired a six-inning one-hitter, racked up 12 strikeouts and aided his cause with a two-run homer in the fourth as the Moscow Blue Devils beat the Sandpoint Lakers 7-2 in the Big Bucks Legion baseball tournament Sunday.
Peyton Waters drove in three runs with singles in the second and third innings as the Devils jumped to a 4-0 lead. Jarod Grady contributed an RBI single in the third.
Lynas threw five shutout innings before committing an error and allowing two runs in the sixth, one of them on a double by Cameron Garcia. Lynas finished with three walks.
Moscow went 2-3 in the tournament, its first action of the season.
Sandpoint 000 002—2 1 2
Moscow 013 300—7 6 1
Avery Boch, Caleb Davis (3), Cameron Garcia (5) and Trevor Brackett. Kyle Lynas and CJ Anderson.
Sandpoint hits — Garcia (2B).
Moscow hits — Barrett Abendroth, Jarod Grady, Cam Vis, Peyton Waters 2, Lynas (HR).
S. Valley 15-4, Orofino 5-10
WALLACE, Idaho — Bodie Norman pitched a six-hitter with 11 strikeouts and batted 3-for-3 as the Orofino Merchants beat the Silver Valley Miners 10-4 to salvage a split of a season-opening Class A doubleheader.
The Miners won the opener 15-5 in five innings.
Norman allowed six hits, four runs and three walks in his victory. Kai Naranjo drove in three Orofino runs for the day.
“Walks killed us in the first one,” Merchants coach Dylan Midstokke said. In the second, we were able to throw strikes. That was the difference there.”
FIRST GAME
Orofino 310 10— 5 9 4
Silver Valley 356 1x—15 10 1
Devon Smith, Peyton Daily (2), Nick Drobish (4) and Kai Naranjo. B. Hoffman and Jerome.
Orofino hits — Daily 2, Silas Naranjo 2, K. Naranjo, Kayden Williamson, Drobish 2, Slade Sneddon.
Silver Valley hits — Whatestt 2, Jerome 2, B. Hoffman, Luna, J. Hoffman 2, one batter NA
SECOND GAME
Orofino 004 240 0—10 13 0
Silver Valley 000 202 0— 4 6 1
Bodie Norman and K. Naranjo. Luna, Whatestt (2) and Jerome.
Orofino hits — S. Naranjo, K. Naranjo 2, Williamson, Norman 3, Joel Sneddon 2, Emmett Lilly, Daily 2.
Silver Valley hits — Whatesst, Hoffman, 4 batters NA.