WHITEFISH, Mont. — The Moscow Junior Blue Devils suffered two heartbreaking defeats, their first two losses of the Legion baseball season Friday, falling 9-8 to the Sandpoint Lakers 16U team and 11-10 to the Billings (Mont.) Expos’ junior team at the Ed Gallo Wood Bat tournament.
In the opener, the Blue Devils (3-2) raced out to an 8-2 lead going into the bottom of the fourth, but the Lakers tallied a run in the fifth and exploded for six two-out runs in the fifth inning on two walks, a hit by pitch, three singles, a double and an error.
Matt Fletcher led Moscow with two hits, including a triple, two runs scored and two RBI. Mike Kiblen also had two hits and scored a pair of runs.
Ethan McLaughlin took the loss on the mound, allowing three hits, three hits and six runs, four earned, in 1ž innings of relief.
Against the Expos, the Blue Devils rallied from a 7-1 deficit with three runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings apiece to forge a 10-10 tie. But Billings got a leadoff home run from Kaden Volesky in the bottom half of the seventh for the walk-off win.
Jack Bales paced Moscow with a pair of singles, two runs scored and two RBI, and Kiblen added two htis with two runs scored. Cameron House had two RBI sacrifice flies and Tyler Howard also had two RBI.
Moscow 311 300—8 8 3
Sandpoint 200 16x—9 8 1
Jamie Green, Ethan McLaughlin (4), Liev Comis (5) and Jack Bales; Lish, A. Leverich (4), Z. Leverich (5) and Terry.
Moscow hits — Matt Fletcher 2 (3B), Mike Kiblen 2, Tyler Howard (2B), Levi Anderson, Tyson Izzo, Jack Bales.
Sandpoint hits — MacDonald 2, Terry (2B), Zimmerman, Cole Sanroman, Mellander, Chase Sanroman, Ringer.
———
Moscow 001 033 3—10 8 8
Billings 102 403 1—11 7 1
Tyler Howard, Cameron House (5) and Jack Bales; Hunter Miller, Bayden Buller (5), Wyatt Fink (7), Zander Holstlarina (7) and Kaden Volesky.
Moscow hits — Mike Kiblen 2 (2B), Jack Bales 2, Cameron House, Tyler Howard, Levi Anderson, Garrett Farrell.
Billings hits — Ethan Osness 2, Kaden Volesky (HR), Hunter Miller (2B), Brayden Butler, Zander Holstlarina, Hogan Quigley.
N. Lakes 10-14, C. Prairie 0-7
GRANGEVILLE — Squeezing all their runs into one inning, the Camas Prairie Zephyrs suffered a doubleheader loss to Northern Lakes of Rathdrum.
The scores were 10-0 and 14-7, the opener going five innings.
Tom Reynolds socked a bases-loaded double in the Zephyrs’ seven-run fourth inning of the second game.
Camas Prairie fell to 2-4 and 1-1. The opener counted in the Area 1 standings.
FIRST GAME
Northern Lakes 235 00—10 8 1
Camas Prairie 000 00—0 1 3
Taylor and Aragon. Reynolds and Ebert.
Northern Lakes hits — McDonald, Powell 2 (2B), Clift, Pemberton 2 (2B), Vandever 2 (2B).
Camas Praire hit — Ebert.
SECOND GAME
Northern Lakes 520 590 2—14 11 2
Camas Prairie 000 700 0— 7 9 4
Drake, Spote (4), Clift (5), Aragon (7) and Powell. Lindsley, Garmin (4) and Ross.
Northern Lakes — McDonald, Taylor 3 (2-2B), Aragon, Clift 2, Pemberton 2, Vandever, Valavage.
Camas Prairie hits — Schoo, Garmin 2, Reynolds 3 (2B), Ebert 2, Lindsley (2B).