David Doicoa dealt eight strikeouts in Game 2 and Cameron Clovis fanned four batters in Game 1 to help the Lewis-Clark Cubs to a doubleheader dismantling of St. Maries in Legion baseball Monday night. The scores were 23-1 and 23-0.
Capping a stretch in which they played nine games in six days, the Cubs (8-13) relied on Doicoa and Clovis for full games and they took advantage of a nine-man St. Maries roster.
Trace Green went 2-for-3 with three RBI, a double and a triple in Game 1, while Gavin Ells went 3-of-4 at the plate in the second game with three RBI.
“I was really just proud how the team has responded to adversity and kept getting better,” Cubs coach Kent Knigge said. “The pitching from Clovis and Doicoa was the most key thing. It was real nice to be able to reach into the gas tank and have a couple of fresh arms. ... This team is a lot more mentally tough than it was a month ago.”
GAME 1
St. Maries 010 0—1 3 9
L-C Cubs 75(11) x—23 8 0
Truman Milliken, Brock Anderson (3) and Riley Abel, Tyler Olson (3). Cameron Clovis, and T.Granlund.
St. Maries hits — Jackson Nantell 2, Anderson.
L-C Cubs hits — Trace Green 2 (3B, 2B), Nathan Somers 2, Granlund, Emmett Slagg, Clayten Jenkins, Konkol.
GAME 2
St. Maries 000 0—0 2 3
L-C Cubs 14(18) x—23 15 1
Milo Marsh, Riley Abel and Tyler Olson. David Doicoa and Emmett Slagg.
St. Maries hits — Brock Anderson (2B), Abel (2B).
L-C Cubs hits — Gavin Ells 3 (3B), Toby Elliott, Tucker Konkol 3 (2B), Tyler Granlund 2, Brody Balmer 2, Rylan Colkins 3 (2B), Slagg.
SUNDAY GAMES
Zephyrs 6, Tri-City 4 (8)
Camas Prairie outlasted Tri-City in eight innings to improve to 9-2 at Lewiston.
Tori Ebert and Brady McLay each registered two singles, while McLay had the lone hit of the eighth inning for either team.
The Zephyrs went errorless.
Tri-City 000 011 02—4 6 1
Camas Prairie 200 000 04—6 5 0
Chase Kaschmitter, Blake Schoo (6) and Tori Ebert. Schmeck, Riggs (6), Parrish (8), Arnold (8) and Perkes.
Tri-City hits — Perkes 2 (2B), Schmeck, Ortiz, Arnold (2B), Piott.
Camas Prairie hits — Ebert 2, Schoo, Brady McLay 2.