Going scoreless in 11 of 12 innings, the Lewis-Clark Cubs absorbed a doubleheader loss to Northern Lakes of Rathdrum on Monday in Legion baseball.
The scores were 5-0 and 13-3, the second game ending after five innings.
Cubs coach Kent Knigge was pleased his team’s effort in the first game against quality pitcher Tristan Clift, who fired a four-hitter with five strikeouts and two walks.
In the second contest, Knigge noted solid at-bats by Brody Balmer and others but said the Cubs are still working to reduce mental errors.
“The game got away from us,” he said.
Game 2 starting pitcher Louis Powell of Northern Lakes supported himself with three RBI.
GAME 1
N. Lakes 100 120 1—5 7 0
L-C Cubs 000 000 0—0 4 6
Tucker Konkol, Rylan Colkins (5) and Caleb Knight. Tristan Clift and Tyler Granlund.
Northern Lakes hits — Scott Pote 2, Sam Pemberton 2, Andrew Horn 2, Knight.
Cubs hits — Gavin Ells, Grandlund, Hayden Line, Lance Bambacigno.
GAME 2
N. Lakes 601 24—13 10 3
L-C Cubs 000 30— 3 6 3
Louis Powell, Pote (4) and Pemberton. Line, Toby Elliott (1), Cameron Clovis (3), Ells (4), Konkol (4) and NA.
Northern Lakes hits — Powell 2 (2B, HR), Pote 2 (2B), Clift (2B), Horn, Jacob Hessing 2 (2B), Jacob Schaffner 2, Payden Wysong.
Cubs hits — Ells, David Goicoa, Trace Green, Rylan Colkins, Brody Balmer, Bambacigno
SUNDAY GAMES
River City 8, Twins 4
The Lewis-Clark Twins saw their losing streak to open the season extend to 13 on Sunday with a loss to the River City Athletics in the Dwight Church tournament at Harris Field.
The Athletics tallied four runs in the first three innings before the Twins scored four in the top of the fourth with two outs. Wyett Lopez scored Kaden Daniel and Thomas Reynolds on an error. Jack Johnson then doubled home Cruz Hepburn and Lopez to tie it at 4. Nate Guinard walked but a fly out ended the inning.
But River City took the lead for good in their half of the inning on a single from Danny Dickinson and an error on a fly ball by Max Martin.
The Athletics tallied two insurance runs in the fifth.
Jake Feger had two of the Twins’ six hits.
Reynolds took the loss on the mound, allowing nine hits and six runs, five earned, in 3ž innings. He struck out one.
The Twins are off until 6 p.m. Thursday when they play the Missoula (Mont.) Mavericks in the first round of the 2021 Missoula Memorial tournament.
L-C Twins 000 400 0—4 6 3
River City 211 220 x—8 11 2