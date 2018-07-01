PULLMAN - Nick Robison on the day had seven RBI as his Whitman County Cougars American Legion baseball team swept West Kootenay of Canada at Pullman High on Saturday.
The hosts won by scores of 8-7 and 13-7.
West Kootenay - which plays its home games in Trail, British Columbia, 323 miles away from Pullman - is still in the Cougars' conference, so these Spokane American Legion League wins bumped the Cougars to 9-5 in league.
Robison had four of his seven RBI in the first game, several of them when the hosts broke things open with one big inning.
Down by one run at the time, the Cougars scored six runs with two outs in the bottom of the fourth in the opener.
Getting things started, Robison had a two-run triple and later that same inning, Elliott Lee added a two-run double for Whitman County.
"Good resiliency, big inning," Cougars coach Pat Doumit said. "Lots of good swings."
Normally the Cougars' short stop, Kian Ankerson threw the second game and "gave us six very strong innings," Doumit said. "Held a good hitting team down for the most part today and just really competed for us."
Ankerson induced nine groundouts during his time on the mound and "he knows," Doumit said. "He's a short stop, so he knows there's nothing worse than not having anything hit to you, so he knows full well from experience to get it over the plate and let guys throw it around for you."
Doumit lauded his team's pitching in both games - including the opener, where two 13-year-olds - Elliott Lee and Brendan Doumit - took the mound and "threw a lot of strikes."
First Game
West Kootenay 300 021 0-6 8 0
Whitman County Cougars 101 600 x-8 7 2
Starr, Michaels (5), and Andrews. Elliott Lee, Brendan Doumit (5) and Nick Robison.
West Kootenay hits - Jesco, Devlin 2, Starr (2B), Stevens 2, Andrews, Ashton.
Whitman County Cougars hits - Kian Ankerson, Brandon Doumit, Nick Robison (3B), Jackson Meyer, Elliott Lee, Marcus Hilliard, Nick Strenge.
SECOND GAME
West Kootneay 101 203 0-7 9 5
Whitman County Cougars 102 262 x-13 11 3
Bradenton, Stephens (4), Jesco (5) and Andrews. Kian Ankerson, Colin Dreewes (7) and Nick Robison.
West Kootenay hits - Jesco, Devlin 2, Starr (2B), Stephens 2, Bradenton, Ashton, Michaels.
Whitman County Cougar hits - Kian Ankerson 2, Brendan Doumit, Nick Robison 2 (2B), Jackson Meyer 2, Marcus Hilliard, Kyeong Lim, Matt Rembert 2.
Northern Lakes 12-5, Orofino 0-7
OROFINO - On the strength of Brandon Filler's grand slam, the Northern Lakes Mountaineers won the first game, 12-0.
But the Orofino Merchants bounced back in the nightcap with a 7-5 win over the Mountaineers behind a nearly-full-game effort by Cody Isbelle.
Ceding just four hits, Isbelle reached his pitch count - with 105 offerings - before Brayden Turcott took over, needing just two pitches of his own to end things on a groundout.
"It's a testament of what we can do, we were able to compete with one of the best - if not the best - team in our league," Merchants coach Dylan Midstokke said. "It just shows we can beat anybody if we throw strikes, and make plays behind our pitchers."
FIRST GAME
Northern Lakes 105 33-12 11 1
Orofino Merchants 000 00-0 3 1
Colton Aragon and Louis Powell. Jack Kennedy and Brayden Turcott.
Northern Lakes hits - Jack McDonald 3, Austin Staudinger, Dustin Smith 2 (2B), Colton Aragon 2, Tristan Clift (2B), Brandon Filler (HR), Louis Powell
Orofino Merchant hits - Joe Sparano, Brayden Turcott, Dawson Bedard
SECOND GAME
Northern Lakes 202 100 0-5 4 1
Orofino Merchants 102 400 0-7 4 2
Tristan Clift, Vanner Aloom (3), Dustin Smith (3) and Colton Aragon. Cody Isbelle, Brayden Turcott (7) and George Bolling.
Northern Lakes hits - Jack McDonald, Brandon Filler, Tristan Clift, Louis Powell
Orofino Merchant hits - Brandon Barton 2, George Bolling, Peyton Daily.
L-C Twins 9, Boise Gems 0
The Lewis-Clark Twins were limited to one hit and were shut out by the Boise Gems in a Palouse Summer Series game at Harris Field.
Boise pitchers Jacob Randall and Thomas Vizgirdas combined to one-hit L-C in the five-inning game. They notched a total of five strikeouts while walking two.
The Twins (6-15) mustered their best scoring chance in the second, when Dawson Bonfield led off with a walk and Garrett Beckman provided the team with its only hit of the day. Those two then advanced to third and second on a sac bunt, but the next two batters struck out to snuff out the threat.
"Our offense just struggled to get anything going today," L-C coach Kevin Maurer said. "They threw two quality arms at us."
Twins pitcher Bill Alspach had his "best outing of the year," Maurer said, holding the Gems to four runs over the first four innings. But Boise erupted for five tallies in the fifth to clinch the victory.
Boise Gems 103 05-9 9 2
Lewis-Clark Twins 000 00-0 1 1
J.Randall, T.Vizgirdas (4) and J.Hultberg. B.Alspach, C.Stout (5) and A.Kolb.
Gems hits - N.Elkins (2B), J.Hultberg, A.Macfarland, T.Vizgirdas 2 (2B), E.Youde, B.Funkhouser, S.Elu 2.
Twins hit - G.Beckman.
Patriots 9, Rush 5
PULLMAN - Led by Cal Gregory's three hits, the Pullman Patriots beat the Washington Rush at Bailey-Brayton Field to wrap up the Patriots' Palouse Summer Series stay with a win.
But the Patriots' 2-2 mark wasn't good enough to advance them to the final day of competition, as they finished second in their pool.
Washington Rush 301 001 0-5 8 1
Pullman Patriots 060 300 x-9 9 2
Carsen Medcafle, Tanner LInd (2), Julian Kodama (4) and Tre Long. Parker Huber, Connor Parish (4) and Cal Gregory.
Washington Rush hits - Jalil Marinez (3B), Tak Kabota, Gabe Feliciano, Carson Speegle 2, Tanner Lind 2 (2B), Ryan Tabatebai 2
Pullman Patriots hits - Konner Kinkade 2 (3B), Cal Gregory 3, Zane Wilson, Parker Huber 2.
Pullman Posse 8-5, Othello 6-6
OTHELLO - The Pullman Posse beat Othello 8-6 before falling in the nightcap to the hosts, 6-5, in walkoff fashion, when Othello's Jaxon Rocha doubled on an 0-1 count.
In the first game, the Posse was led by Carson Coulter's two RBI on a 2-for-3 performance at the plate.
FIRST GAME
Pullman Posse 100 106 0-8 11 3
Othello 010 400 1-6 8 1
Carson Coulter, Layne Gingerich (3), Ryan Bickelhaupt (4), Eric Akkeson (6) and Tyler Horner. Ryan Arredondo, Jaxon Rocha (6), Cameron Ebin (6), Jay Rodriguez (6) and Melic Hathaway.
Pullman Posse hits - Carson Coulter 2 (2B), Oak Held 2, Mitch LaVielle 4 (2B), Tyler Horner, Kayden Carpenter, Ryan Bieckelhaupt
Othello hits - Cameron Ebin, Ryan Arredondo, Jay Rodriguez, Jaxon Rocha 2 (2B), Trey Garza (HR), Jonathan Ozuma.
SECOND GAME
Pullman Posse 004 000 1-5 5 2
Othello 100 004 1-6 8 2
Kayden Carpenter, Brady Lees (3), Kolby Sisk (4), Jarod Grady (5), Tyler Horner (6) and Carson Coulter. Trey Garza and Eric Gomez.
Pullman Posse hits - Tyler Horner, Mitch LaVielle 2, Jarod Grady 2
Othello hits -Ryan Arredondo, Jay Rodriegez 2 (2B), Jaxon Rocha (2B), Trey Garza (2B), Valente Garza (2B), Eric Gomez, Jonathan Ozuma
Walla Walla 10, Moscow 1
WALLA WALLA - The Moscow Blue Devils missed out on a chance to advance to the semifinals of a tournament in Walla Walla when they fell to the tournament hosts, the Walla Walla Bruins.
Moscow Blue Devils 001 000 0-1 4 2
Walla Walla Bruins 311 113 x-10 9 1
COMPLETE BOX UNAVAILABLE