SANDPOINT, Idaho — Peyton Waters threw a five-inning two-hitter in the opener and Kyle Lynas drove in three runs in the second game as the Moscow Blue Devils swept Sandpoint in a Legion baseball doubleheader Saturday.
The scores were 12-0 and 12-4.
Waters struck out nine and walked none in his first-game victory. Hayden Thompson and CJ Anderson notched two hits and an RBI apiece, and the Devils capitalized on 11 errors.
In the second contest, Lynas hit a two-run double in the first inning and an RBI single in the fourth. After the latter, he stole second base and came home on a double by CJ Anderson.
Lynas, Chad Redinger and Connor Akins had two hits each for the Devils.
Thompson started and won the second game, allowing two hits and two walks while fanning seven in four innings.
FIRST GAME
Moscow 334 20—12 9 1
Sandpoint 000 00— 0 2 11
Peyton Waters and CJ Anderson. Jantzen Lucas, Aiden Ackerman (3) and Trevor Brackett.
Moscow hits — Barrett Abendroth, Hayden Thompson 2 (2B), Jarod Grady, Billy Adams, Anderson 2 (2B), Cam Vis, Mack Hagenbaugh.
Sandpoint hits — Cameron Garcia, Everett Hannah.
SECOND GAME
Moscow 322 401—12 12 0
Sandpoint 020 002— 4 6 2
Thompson, Wes Carpenter (5), Ryan Delusa (6) and Anderson. Everett Hannah, Mike Riley (3), Caleb Davis (6) and Belgard.
Moscow hits — Chad Redinger 2 (2B), Cody Isakson, Thompson, Grady, Kyle Lynas 2 (2B), Connor Akins 2, Anderson (2B), Delusa 2.
Sandpoint hits — Cody Rogers 3 (2-2B), Garcia, Hannah, Comagher.
Kalispell 12, Junior Devils 2
WHITEFISH, Mont. — The Moscow Junior Blue Devils mustered only two hits off Fletcher Postlewait while losing to Kalispell, Mont., in the Ed Gallo Wood Bat Tournament.
Henry Smith and Kane Morisaki registered three hits apiece for Kalispell.
The Blue Devils fell behind 5-0 in the first two innings and scored their only two runs in the third.
Postlewait struck out 10 and walked two.
Kalispell 230 043 0—12 13 0
Moscow 002 000 x—2 2 2
Fletcher Postlewait and Henry Smith. Levi Anderson, Cameron House (5), Tyson Izzo (6) and Jack Bales.
Kalispell hits — Korbin Hawley, Aaron Crutsinger, Drew Lowry 2, Smith 3 (2B), Kane Morisaki 3, Skylar Kikendall (3B), Joey Thatcher 2.
Moscow hits — Izzo, Bales.