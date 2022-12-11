Washington State junior guard Charlisse Leger-Walker drives during Sunday's Pac-12 Conference game against Washington at Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle. Leger-Walker was just one point shy of tying the program record for most points in a game as she finished with 40 against the Huskies.
SEATTLE — The legend of Washington State's Charlisse Leger-Walker grew exponentially Sunday. The problem is, she can't do it all by herself.
The junior guard becamse just the second player in the program history to score at least 40 points in a game, but the Cougars couldn't handle the balance nor the hot shooting of the Washington Huskies in an 82-66 loss to open Pac-12 Conference play before 2,753 fans at Alaska Airlines Arena.
""Give credit to them," WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said. "We didn't guard them well and they made a lot of shots. Give credit to them. We got beat. We got beat in every quarter and we couldn't get on track to score enough points when they are scoring at that kind of clip."
Leger-Walker finished with 40 points on 14-for-26 shooting, including 7-of-12 from 3-point range for Washington State (7-2, 0-1), which saw their four-game winning streak come to an end. She is the second player in program history to finish with 40 or more points in a single game. Only Jenni Ruff scored more. She had 41 in a 91-83 home loss to California on Feb. 24, 1996.
"What can you say? I feel bad that we don't have things in place that can help her a little bit," Ethridge said. "She is phenomenal and continues to do new and better things. I think we will get the rest of our team to respond in the right way and we can do a little better than we did tonight."
Senior post Bella Murekatete added 10 points and seven rebounds, and sophomore guard Tara Wallace finished with seven points, 11 rebounds and three blocked shots for the Cougars, who were just 24-of-65 (36.9 percent) from the field, including 9-of-24 (37.5 percent) from distance.
Lauren Schwartz paced a balanced attack for the Huskies (8-1, 1-0) with 21 points. Jayda Noble added 14 points and seven rebounds. Dalayah Daniels tallied 12 points and 10 rebounds. Trinity Oliver finished with 12 points and five rebounds. Haley Van Dyke contributed 10 points, six rebounds and three steals as Washington went 33-for-61 (54.1 percent) shooting overall, including 8-of-17 (47.1 percent) from 3-point range.
Leger-Walker's jumper in the paint put the Cougars in front 12-11 with 3:09 left in the first quarter, but that was the final time Washington State had the lead in the game, as the Huskies went on a 10-0 run to end the first and start the second to take a nine-point advantage.
From there, it was almost like climbing uphill for the Cougars. Seemingly every time Washington State tried to make a surge, Washington would come right back and counter with one of its own. The Cougars only got it within two possessions once the rest of the game.
Leger-Walker constantly tried to single-handedly keep Washington State close. Her 3 at the 6:19 mark of the third pulled the Cougars within 50-42. However, the Huskies knocked it back out to 14 at 62-48 at the end of the quarter.
Murekatete's layup with 5:59 left in regulation got Washington State to 68-59, but it was no closer.
The Cougars next play at 1 p.m. Saturday at home against Jackson State.
3-point goals — Washington State 9-24 (Leger-Walker 7-12, Teder 1-3, Tuhina 1-3, Wallack 0-1, Sarver 0-1, Motuga 0-4), Washington 8-17 (Schwartz 5-6, Ladine 1-1, Oliver 1-2, Noble 1-4, Stines 0-1, Grothaus 0-1, Van Dyke 0-2). Rebounds — Washington State 30 (Wallack 11), Washington 39 (Daniels 10). Assists — Washington State 10 (Motuga 4), Washington 12 (Noble, Stines 3). Total fouls — Washington State 10, Washington 10. Technicals — Murekatete, Daniels. A — 2,753.