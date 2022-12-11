Leger-Walker

Washington State junior guard Charlisse Leger-Walker drives during Sunday's Pac-12 Conference game against Washington at Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle. Leger-Walker was just one point shy of tying the program record for most points in a game as she finished with 40 against the Huskies.

 WSU Athletics

SEATTLE — The legend of Washington State's Charlisse Leger-Walker grew exponentially Sunday. The problem is, she can't do it all by herself.

The junior guard becamse just the second player in the program history to score at least 40 points in a game, but the Cougars couldn't handle the balance nor the hot shooting of the Washington Huskies in an 82-66 loss to open Pac-12 Conference play before 2,753 fans at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Tags

Recommended for you