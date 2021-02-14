TEMPE, Ariz — Arizona State used a 13-0 run at the start of the third quarter to expand on a one-point advantage, then had to hold on Sunday to beat the Washington State women's basketball team 67-61 in a Pac-12 Conference game at Desert Financial Arena.
Jaddan Simmons had 15 points and Taya Hansen added 12 for the Sun Devils (10-7, 5-7 Pac-12), which outrebounded the Cougars 42-24 and went 21-for-25 (84 percent) from the free-throw line.
Freshman guard Charlisse Leger-Walker tallied a career-high 29 points for WSU (9-9, 7-9). It was the 10th time this season the sensational first-year player has scored more than 20 points, breaking the school's rookie mark for most 20-point games that previously was set by Borislava Hristova. Junior forward Ula Motuga added 15 points and five rebounds.
Up 32-31 with 8:42 remaining in the third after Cougar senior guard Krystal Leger-Walker hit a jumper in the paint, Arizona State started their cruicul spurt. Sydney Caldwell had a basket, and Jamie Loera followed with a 3-pointer. Iris Mbulito followed with a bucket, then Charlisse Leger-Walker followed with a turnover and was called for a foul. The Washington State bench argued the call and was hit with a technical. Hanson made the ensuing two free throws, and Bre'yanna Sanders hit a layup to culminate a four-point possession and take a 43-31 lead with 5:02 to go. Simmons finished the run with a layup a little more than two minutes later for a 14-point edge.
Arizona State took a 17-point lead late in the quarter and was in front 51-36 going to the fourth.
Washington State trailed 57-43 midway through the period but used an 11-0 run to get within one possession. Krystal Leger-Walker started it with a 3, and the Cougars went 8-for-9 from the line, including a perfect 5-of-5 mark from Charlisse Leger-Walker, as they got to within 57-54 with 1:30 left. However, the Sun Devils finished it off by making all 10 of its free-throw attempts in the quarter in the final 1:03.
The Cougars next play at noon Friday at home against Colorado.
WASHINGTON STATE (9-9, 7-9)
C. Leger-Walker 8-15 9-12 29, Motuga 6-13 1-2 15, K. Leger-Walker 2-9 0-0 5, Teder 0-3 2-2 2, Murekatete 0-4 0-0 0, Jones 3-4 0-0 7, Nankervis 1-3 0-0 2, Sarver 0-1 1-2 1, Levy 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-53 13-18 61.
ARIZONA STATE (10-7, 5-7)
Simmons 4-10 6-6 15, Hanson 2-6 7-8 12, Loera 2-4 2-2 8, Besselink 3-3 0-0 6, Levings 2-8 2-2 6, Caldwell 3-6 2-3 8, Walker 1-6 2-2 4, Mbulito 2-5 0-0 4, Sanders 1-1 0-0 2, Greenslade 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 21-50 21-25 67.
Washington State 15 12 9 25—61
Arizona State 13 19 19 16—67
3-point goals — Washington State 8-24 (C. Leger-Walker 4-9, Motuga 2-3, Jones 1-2, K. Leger-Walker 1-6, Sarver 0-1, Teder 0-3), Arizona State 4-13 (Loera 2-3, Simmons 1-2, Hanson 1-4, Caldwell 0-1, Walker 0-1, Levings 0-2). Fouled out — K. Leger-Walker, Teder, Mbulito. Rebounds — Washington State 24 (Motuga 5), Arizona State 42 (Levings 6). Assists — Washington State 15 (Motuga, K. Leger-Walker 4), Arizona State 12 (Simmons 4). Total fouls — Washington State 24, Arizona State 19. Technical — Washington State bench.