BOULDER, Colo. — Sophomore guard Charlisse Leger-Walker clearly is a superstar in the making for the Washington State women’s team. She upped her game to another level Friday.
Leger-Walker set a career-high with 30 points as the Cougars took down Colorado 63-56 in a Pac-12 Conference game at the CU Events Center to win their fourth consecutive game.
“As a coach, you just know she’s going to have one of those games and get it together and shoot a higher percentage,” WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said. “Not that she’s not doing a million good things for us. We really needed every minute of it. She’s a playmaker in whatever she’s doing.”
Leger-Walker played all 40 minutes and was 9-for-18 from the field, including 4-of-10 on 3-pointers, and 8-for-10 at the free-throw line.
“Part of the reason why I got 30 today is (my teammates) put me in great spots,” Leger-Walker said. “I got open looks, and I was able to make shots today.”
Junior guard Johanna Teder added 14 points for the Cougars (14-6, 6-3), who have won four in a row and five of their past six games to vault into third place in the conference all by themselves. Washington State now is just 1½ games behind No. 19 Oregon (14-5, 7-1) for second place and 2½ games in back of No. 2 Stanford (17-3, 8-0) for first.
Quay Miller tallied 14 points for the Buffaloes (14-6, 3-6), who have lost three in a row and seven of their past eight games. Mya Hollingshed added 10 points and five rebounds, and Tameiya Sadler also had 10 points.
Colorado had an abysmal shooting night, minus the third quarter, in going 16-for-51 (31.4 percent) from the field, including 6-of-22 (27.3 percent) from 3-point range. Conversely, the Cougars were 20-for-50 (40 percent) from the field, including 11-for-22 (50 percent) in the second half. Washington State also was 11-for-24 (45.8 percent) from outside.
Washington State had a six-point lead late in the first half erased, as Colorado went on a 20-7 run bridging the second and third quarters to emerge with a 36-29 advantage with 4:33 left in the third. The Cougars slowly cut into the deficit and eventually took a 42-41 lead late in the third on a Leger-Walker jumper in the paint with 22 seconds left.
Washington State scored eight of the first 11 points of the fourth, and never relinquished the advantage again. Three times the Buffaloes would pull within two, including on a Jaylyn Sherrod free throw with 1:21 to go, but on the ensuing possession, senior guard Krystal Leger-Walker delivered the dagger with a 3.
The Cougars next play at 11 a.m. Sunday at Utah. Not looking too far ahead seems to be the focus for Washington State, as right now it sits just on the bubble of possibly getting into the NCAA tournament.
“A lot of it is us not putting too much focus on that stuff,” Charlisse Leger-Walker said. “Everything can change from week to week, so worrying about where you are right now and where you want to be sometimes can be a bit overwhelming. For us, it’s what’s the next step, what do we need to do, what do we need to accomplish and let’s focus on that before we start focusing on anything else.”
Washington State also now will play Oregon on Feb. 9 in a make-up for the Jan. 23 game that was postponed because of COVID-19 protocols.
The game will start at noon and will be televised on Pac-12 Network. All tickets purchased for the originally scheduled game between the two teams will be valid for this contest.
WASHINGTON STATE (14-6, 6-3)
C. Leger-Walker 9-18 8-10 30, Teder 4-10 2-2 14, K. Leger-Walker 3-9 0-0 8, Murekatete 3-7 2-4 8, Motuga 1-3 0-0 3, Sarver 0-1 0-0 0, Clarke 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 20-50 12-16 63.
COLORADO (14-6, 3-6)
Hollingshed 3-8 2-2 10, Sadler 4-11 0-0 10, Sherrod 2-6 2-4 7, Tuitele 2-5 0-0 4, Finau 0-4 2-2 2, Miller 2-7 10-11 14, Jones 2-2 0-0 4, Formann 1-5 2-2 4, Wetta 0-2 0-0 0, Blacksten 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-51 18-21 56.
Washington State 10 12 20 21—63
Colorado 12 7 22 15—56
3-point goals — Washington State 11-24 (Teder 4-8, C. Leger-Walker 4-10, K. Leger-Walker 2-4, Motuga 1-1, Sarver 0-1), Colorado 6-22 (Hollingshed 2-4, Sadler 2-4, Jones 1-1, Sherrod 1-2, Wetta 0-1, Tuitele 0-2, Finau 0-4, Formann 0-4). Rebounds — Washington State 36 (Motuga 11), Colorado 28 (Hollingshed 5). Assists — Washington State 12 (K. Leger-Walker 6), Colorado 11 (Wetta 3). Total fouls — Washington State 15, Colorado 17. A — 1,205.