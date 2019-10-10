Fifty years have passed since then-Weippe High School basketball and football coach Elmer Wessels achieved the rare feat of shepherding his teams to state titles in both of those sports in the same school year.
Although the players who filled his state championship rosters now are in their 60s, Wessels — who remains in contact with many — is fond of telling them they are “still my kids.” In conversation, he has no shortage of proud recollections about bright young men with silky smooth jump shots and sterling reputations.
“Never was I disappointed in what the kids did,” Wessels said. “They took themselves seriously and their responsibility, and they were heroes in the school.”
Wessels’ affection for his former pupils is perhaps matched only by the adoration they return for him. A group of them will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the dual state titles and pay homage to Wessels’ life and career with a gathering Saturday at the Clearwater River Casino in the Miyooxat (or “Chief”) Room from 1 to 5 p.m. All are welcome to attend at no charge.
Wessels was born and raised in Greencreek, Idaho, where he played basketball and baseball from an early age and joined the football team his senior year in high school. He served a two-year stint in the U.S. Army before attending Lewis-Clark State College as a physical education major with minors in life science and history from 1961-66. While there, Wessels played for the Warriors’ first baseball team.
He was hired in 1966 as head basketball and football coach at Weippe, where he also would teach history and biology.
“That was my dream job,” Wessels said. “The people there were very serious about basketball and football.”
Waiting for him was a close-knit group of youths who had known one another and played sports together for as long as they could remember.
“We had been in that class together; we didn’t lose any kids, didn’t gain any kids,” said Robert Brown, a member of Weippe’s 1969 class who played for Wessels’ title teams. Brown recalled making a pact with several of his middle school peers to someday win the title themselves after watching the 1963 Weippe Gorillas compete in a state A-4 basketball final.
“All the kids, we watched the older kids play basketball and football, and as we got older we knew we would be taking their place,” said Terry Durham, another member of the 1969 class who has led the organization of Saturday’s event along with Brown. “It was just expected of us, and we all felt — especially my junior year, senior year — we felt that we were the best, and eventually we did prove that.
“I don’t think it would have happened with just any coach,” Durham added.
Players emphasize Wessels was structured and firm as a coach while remaining distinctly warm and approachable.
“We all loved him and respected the heck out of him,” Brown said of Wessels. “He was very young at that time — he was only about 10 to 12 years older than we were. He was a young guy, so we all loved that he was good and he communicated very well. He always had a positive attitude.”
Durham again echoed Brown’s sentiments.
“(Wessels) had certain rules, and that’s the way it was,” Durham said. “But he was very personable; he was interesting to talk to and listen to and be with.”
The Gorillas enjoyed a steadily rising tide of success through Wessels’ time at the helm.
The football team went from a 2-7 record and placing eighth in its 10-team league in 1966 to going 6-3 and finishing fourth the next year. In basketball, Weippe had a third-place district showing the season before Wessels started, then came in as district runner-up in 1967 before winning Districts and finishing third at State in 1968.
The 1968-69 school year was noteworthy for its deep and dedicated senior class of athletes and that it was Weippe High School’s last year in existence before incorporating with neighboring Pierce to form Timberline High School. The Gorillas had a perfect 8-0 league championship run in football, then barreled through to the state final, where they delivered a 53-13 rout of Salmon River at Orofino on Nov. 9, 1968.
“We had size, we had speed, and Elmer used us the way he needed to, so we were good,” Brown recalled. “All of us turned in our pads and immediately turned out for basketball with Elmer as our coach, and we were good in that too.”
Weippe basketball earned a 55-51 overtime victory against Nezperce in the district final the next March, then powered through the state bracket, culminating in a 65-34 blitz of Genesee at Booth Hall to send the school off in a blaze of glory with a second sports title in four months.
After Weippe merged with Pierce — hitherto a fierce local rival — to form Timberline and change divisions from A-4 to A-3 under the old school classification system, Wessels coached there for the next two years. He then put in one year at Prairie of Cottonwood before moving on to Kooskia for the next four, teaching and coaching basketball at Clearwater Valley.
Finally, finding himself under financial strain with a growing family, Wessels returned with his wife, Irene, and their two young children to his hometown of Greencreek. He quit coaching — although he would make a comeback to coach AAU basketball for his daughter’s Catholic school, which won four state titles in 11 years — and the two of them started a new venture in beekeeping. They founded and operated Wessels Honey, and their product populated local store shelves and pantries with more than 1,000 jars per year for more than 30 years.
Wessels retired from teaching in 2001 and closed down his honey business in 2015. He and Irene celebrated their 51st anniversary earlier this year.
In his retirement, Wessels has gone “as often as (he) can” to a monthly gathering of Weippe and Pierce alumni in Lewiston. It was at one such meeting he suggested a reunion of the 1968-69 state championship athletes, who then shifted the focus of the event onto Wessels himself and his career.
“We expanded it to where it’s not just players,” Brown said. “This is anybody (for) that knew him from the communities.”
One such person who is involved in the event is Sue Hefler, a former Weippe cheerleader and history student of Wessels.
“He definitely made a big impact on all of the kids that went to school at Weippe High School and Timberline, regardless of whether he was their coach or not,” she said.
Brown expects around 10 of the 16 members of the 1968 football team (consisting largely of the same individuals), nine of the 12 members of the basketball team, and all 14 of Wessels’ grandchildren to be among at least 40 to 50 people in attendance, but he hopes for more.
Vintage photos and film reels of Wessels’ sports teams will be shown on a large screen during the event, and a guestbook will be kept and given to him at its conclusion. The organizers are unanimous in calling for a big turnout to show appreciation for Wessels and his work in their community.
“It was an honor playing for Elmer,” said Durham, “and it was a good place to grow up.”