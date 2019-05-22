PULLMAN — In the midst of his worst season as Washington State’s baseball coach, Marty Lees was fired Tuesday with three games remaining on the Cougars’ schedule.
This is Lees’ fourth season and the Cougars stand at 11-39-1 overall and 3-23-1 in the Pac-12. WSU will close out the season with a home series against Arizona starting Thursday, with associate head coach Dan Spencer serving as interim head coach.
Lees’ firing was announced Tuesday afternoon by athletic director Pat Chun.
“I met with Marty this afternoon and let him know I would be making a change in the leadership of our baseball program,” Chun said in a news release. “We appreciate Marty’s four years of service at Washington State but at this time I felt a change was necessary. Baseball is one of the most storied programs at Washington State and we will work diligently to find someone to return it to a place of prominence.”
Lees’ WSU record is 70-137-2 overall and 32-83-2 in league. He went 17-29 in 2016, 24-29 in ’17 and 16-33-1 in ’18.
The Cougars have failed to win a Pac-12 series this season and twice suffered winless streaks of nine games or more.
Their biggest bright spots this season were a series win over Gonzaga and a 13-2 win over rival Washington.
They also beat Utah 8-4 Saturday in their latest game.
Washington State is last in the conference in runs (232) and ERA (6.68).
Lees was hired at WSU in June of 2015 to replace the fired Donnie Marbut. Lees had been an assistant coach at Oklahoma State and Oregon State prior to coming to Pullman.
The Cougars haven’t been to the postseason since 2009 and ’10, when Marbut guided them to back-to-back trips to the regional round of the NCAA tournament.
WSU will begin construction on a clubhouse next to Bailey-Brayton Field this summer. The $10 million project, which will be paid for by donations, will help the program in recruiting, Chun has said.
The baseball program was one of WSU’s most successful teams during the coaching tenures of Buck Bailey (1927-42, 1946-61) and Bobo Brayton (1962-94), but the four coaches who have run the program since Brayton’s retirement have a combined record of 604-775-1.
Chun said a national search will be conducted to find the program’s next coach.