Washington State safety Jordan Lee, right, is expected to return for Saturday’s game at No. 6 USC.

 Associated Press

Washington State’s secondary is set to get a boost just in time for its biggest game of the season.

Starting strong safety Jordan Lee is hopeful to return this week on the road against No. 6 Southern California (4:30 p.m., Fox). His return would bolster a WSU defense set to face Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams, who is a potential future No. 1 NFL draft pick.

