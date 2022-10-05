Washington State’s secondary is set to get a boost just in time for its biggest game of the season.
Starting strong safety Jordan Lee is hopeful to return this week on the road against No. 6 Southern California (4:30 p.m., Fox). His return would bolster a WSU defense set to face Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams, who is a potential future No. 1 NFL draft pick.
Lee, a senior transfer from Nevada, missed the past three games after sustaining a lower body injury Sept. 10 against Wisconsin.
“We feel very confident to get Jordan Lee back this week,” WSU coach Jake Dickert said. “I’m excited about that. We need him, his experience … his physicality.”
The game also will be a homecoming for Lee, who hails from Los Angeles. The former All-Mountain West Conference honorable mention selection had nine tackles and two tackles for loss in about 1½ games this year before going down against the Badgers.
“J-Lee brings a sense of calm confidence,” Dickert said. “He’s seen a lot of things. That will help our confidence back there as well.”
Lee’s absence has allowed accelerated growth for his backup, freshman Jaden Hicks, who is second on the team with 35 tackles.
Hicks has spent time at both safety positions and could potentially start at free safety, where the starter has been junior Sam Lockett.
First TD for a TE in 11 years
WSU’s newest position group finally found paydirt against California.
Quarterback Cam Ward faked a handoff, then hit tight end Billy Riviere for a 1-yard touchdown reception on a fourth down in the fourth quarter against the Golden Bears.
It was WSU’s first score by a tight end since Andre Lintz against UNLV in 2011.
But the historic touchdown almost went to a different tight end. The play prior, Ward wielded a left-handed pass to tight end Andre Dollar, but it was dropped in the end zone.
“I think both of those guys’ roles keep expanding,” Dickert said of Riviere and Dollar. “At the end of the game, both of them out there doing different things, being multiple — I think it’s a good place to be.”
WSU’s army of L.A. natives
With 20 players from Los Angeles and the surrounding areas on the Cougar roster, expect to see plenty of crimson and gray in the stands at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Of those 20, five hail from L.A. itself, including three key Cougs in Lee, linebacker Daiyan Henley and receiver Renard Bell.
Henley leads the team in tackles (44) and tackles for loss (nine), and Bell is one of Ward’s favorite targets with 20 catches for 282 yards and two touchdowns.
“It’s five minutes from my house — I can’t wait,” Bell said. “It’s a great team and I love playing against great teams. It’s an opportunity for us to go down and show what the Cougs are made of.”
Dickert said he’s excited for his California players, but the focus this week needs to stay on preparing for the Trojans.
“We’ve got a lot of California guys on our roster, but at the end of the day the focus needs to be high on their jobs and what every man on this trip needs to do.”
Of note
Sophomore receiver Zeriah Beason no longer is with the team, Dickert said.
The former Oregon State transfer hadn’t played this season as he dealt with eligibility issues, Dickert previously said.
The Duncanville, Texas, native is a former Phil Steele preseason All-Pac-12 honoree. He caught 20 passes for 236 yards and one touchdown in 2021 with the Beavers.