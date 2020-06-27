Former Idaho fan-favorite men’s basketball guard Jeff Ledbetter and Lewis-Clark State’s Jacob Wiley are among 11 players listed on Illustrious boxer Floyd “Money” Mayweather’s team for The Basketball Tournament (TBT) this summer.
“The Money Team” will he competing with 23 other groups — many of them boosted by celebrities and comprised of former collegiates — for a $1 million winner-take-all prize. The TBT will mark the return to televised action for the sport in the U.S. It’s slated to begin July 4 and continue 10 days at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
Games are set to be broadcast on ESPN networks, and will be closed to the public.
The competition generally features 64 teams playing at multiple sites throughout three weeks, and a $2 million prize. But it’s been adjusted to mitigate concerns with COVID-19.
Several competing squads will be exclusively made up of alumni of specific universities, including Florida State, Ohio State, Virginia and Syracuse, among others. Of note: Chris Paul will manage one team, and former NBA standout Joe Johnson will captain an outfit of mostly overseas talents.
The Money Team is the No. 7 seed. Its ESPN bio reads:
“After linking up with Floyd Mayweather Jr., the squad formerly known as Team Fredette will be anchored by three players with NBA experience: Tony Wroten, Willie Reed and Austin Daye. But the big question and the ultimate decider of this unit’s fate will be if Jimmer Fredette opts to suit up after taking a year off.”
The Money Team will open its stay at the event on July 9 against the winner of Playing for Jimmy V vs. Herd That.
The 6-foot-8 Wiley began his college career at Montana before transferring to L-C for two seasons from 2014-16. As a Warrior, the Newport High (Wash.) grad was a two-time NAIA All-American, averaging 14.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks across 63 appearances.
He earned Big Sky MVP and honorable-mention All-American honors as a senior transfer at Eastern Washington, and had a cup of coffee with the Brooklyn Nets while primarily playing in the NBA G League.
Since, he’s played for MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg of Germany, the Adelaide 36ers of Australia and Spain’s Gran Canaria. He’s now on the roster for Greece’s Panathinaikos, for which he averages 5.4 points per game.
Ledbetter, who plays for the Austin Spurs — San Antonio’s G League club — has competed in Brazil, Switzerland and Mexico. The well-rounded 6-3 UI graduate of 2011 has averaged 10.2 points, 2.9 assists and 2.5 over four years with Austin. He logged 12.8 points and 1.4 steals per game, shooting 45 percent from deep, in his second and final year as a Vandal after transferring from Irvine Valley Community College. Ledbetter has ample experience in TBT play, having appeared for the same team for the last few years.
Gonzaga’s Kyle Wiltjer reportedly will join Wiley and Ledbetter on The Money Team.
Former Washington State guard Josh Akognon, who transferred to Cal State Fullerton in 2006, will play for the Power of the Paw team.