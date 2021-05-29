Gavin Knust, an Indiana University-Southeast freshman playing on the largest stage by far in his career to date, stood tall among all pitchers Friday.
In his career debut at the Avista NAIA World Series, the 6-foot-1 left-hander registered five strikeouts and no walks in holding the nationally elite Concordia batting lineup scoreless, enabling his team to inch ahead 2-0 en route to its eventual 4-2 victory.
“I just enjoy coming in big-time for my team,” Knust said. “That’s what I do it for — I just don’t do it for me, I do it for the people around me.”
He took to the mound for the Grenadiers in the bottom of the third, relieving fellow freshman Cade Reynolds, who himself had notched three strikeouts and allowed no runs through two innings.
Pitching through the sixth, Knust covered the same stretch of innings as Concordia’s Jake Fosgett, who ranked second in the NAIA in strikeouts-per-game and had the second-best ERA in the nation. Although he did not bring the same statistical bona fides by any stretch, it was Knust who had the better of this particular pitching duel — Fosgett had five strikeouts of his own, but walked four and allowed two runs.
“We have one of the best offenses in the country, and when they put up runs, going out there and pitching is a lot easier,” Knust said.
Knust was relieved in the sixth by yet another freshman in Conner Fries. After Fries conceded the only two Bulldog runs of the game, junior Jacob Frankel came on to throw the final two innings. Frankel sealed the victory in the top of the ninth with a strikeout of top Concordia slugger Joey Grabanski, who was the tying run after Beau Dorman had doubled with two outs.
IU coach Benjamin Reel — beaming with pride after the victory — was happy to have used “every rung” on his pitching ladder, and to have been vindicated in that choice in his program’s first-ever Series contest.
“This environment is probably the most electric college baseball experience outside of Omaha, hands-down,” Reel said. “It was very satisfying this entire experience has been as advertised.”