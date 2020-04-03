Mike Leach doesn’t often feel the need to apologize for crossing someone else’s idea of an uncrossable line. Even this time, he declined to use the term “apologize.”
Still, this was unusual.
“I sincerely regret if my choice of images in my tweets were found offensive,” the former Washington State football coach, now at Mississippi State, wrote Thursday on Twitter. “I had no intention of offending anyone.”
The tweet came after a number of his new players and a Mississippi State professor objected to a Leach posting the previous day, since deleted, that alluded to the challenges of undergoing quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic. No racial overtone was intended, but one was perceived.
The tweet featured a vintage-looking photo of an elderly white woman with knitting needles in her hands, with a caption that read, “After 2 weeks of quarantine with her husband, Gertrude decided to knit him a scarf.” The object she was knitting was a noose.
Margaret Hagerman, an assistant sociology professor at the Starkville, Miss., school, wrote on Twitter, “... lynching ‘jokes’ are incredibly offensive anywhere” and “especially in Mississippi,” according to the Mississippi Clarion Ledger. (The tweet appears to have been deleted.)
The Clarion Ledger story quoted three Mississippi State players’ Twitter responses to the Leach meme, one of them saying “Wtf.” An assistant women’s basketball coach at the school, Dionnah Jackson, hit the like button on the Hagerman tweet.
Other responses came to Leach’s defense, asserting that Hagerman was overreacting to a benign joke about marriage.
Leach, famously unrepentant for numerous controversial remarks during his coaching tenures at Texas Tech and Washington State, ended a successful eight-year stay at WSU when he took the helm at Mississippi State in January.
