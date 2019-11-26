Leach says Huskies as imposing as ever

PULLMAN — Mike Leach isn’t buying the idea that the Washington Huskies’ offense is struggling, as opposed to maybe star-crossed.
“They’ve had some things that didn’t time out well for them,” the Washington State coach said Monday at his weekly news conference, “like an untimely sack or an untimely turnover or something. That doesn’t change what they are.”
The Huskies and Cougars take different levels of momentum but identical win-loss records into the Apple Cup, which begins at 1 p.m. (FOX) on Friday at Seattle. Both are 6-5 overall, 3-5 in Pac-12 action, though Washington is coming off a deflating loss and WSU a thrilling win.
Washington is favored by seven points in the 112th edition of the intrastate grudge match.
The Cougars learned Monday that sophomore Blake Mazza is one of three finalists for the Lou Groza Award, given annually to the nation’s top place-kicker. The others are Rodrigo Blankenship of Georgia and Keith Duncan of Iowa.
Mazza has converted 18 of 19 field goals this season.
The Huskies have been held to fewer than 20 points in each of their past two games and bowed 20-14 last week at Colorado, which broke a five-game losing streak. But Leach said the UW offense looks the same as it usually does.
“They have a lot of firepower, and they’re bigger and more physical than nearly everybody in the conference,” he said. “And they run better than nearly everybody in the conference. We’ll go out and play the best we can, and we’re very proud to be on the same field as those guys.”
Leach has reason to strike a respectful tone, having lost to Washington six straight times, including five during the Chris Petersen coaching tenure at the Seattle school. The Leach-era Cougars have beaten the Dawgs only once, in 2012, and they haven’t mustered more than 17 points in any Apple Cup since.
As in past years, Leach pushed back against the notion that the Husky defense shines more against his Air Raid offense than it does generally.
“They’re really good defensively — they’re always one of the best defenses in the league,” he said. “The National Football League seems to think they’re really good at stopping people from scoring. That’s why they draft all their players.”
He spoke of Washington’s long history of hard-nosed football.
“I think it’s the nature of the kids that they get,” he said. “They’ve always gotten big physical kids. This goes back to before Petersen was there or any of that. They’re located right there in Seattle, where there’s a number of quality players. They pluck California and a number of other states. I also think going clear back to Don James they’ve created quite a tradition there.”
Leach has always played down the rivalry aspect of the Apple Cup, and Monday was no different.
“I want them just worrying about improving,” he said of his players, “and focus on their job and just tenaciously battle to play one play at a time.... Everything else is just bluster. It doesn’t contribute. It doesn’t help. I mean, how does it help anything?”
The Cougars will try to ride momentum from a 54-53 home win against Oregon State on Saturday, when they erased an 11-point deficit in the final two minutes, 10 seconds.
“Somebody ought to do an article on it,” Leach said. “We’ve probably had more comebacks in the last five years than any other team in the conference. And we might even have some kind of record in that regard, I’m not sure. But despite our struggles this year, I do think that, within especially some of our seniors and stuff like that, there’s a sense and an understanding of that.”
On the other hand, the Cougars committed five turnovers against the Beavers and are still trying to get more consistent play from their defense.
“I think we’re doing better at pressuring the quarterback,” Leach said after the game. “We’re still giving up way too many explosives.”
