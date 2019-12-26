GILBERT, Ariz. — Compared with previous years, the Washington State football team is spending about 48 fewer hours at its bowl site in anticipation of the game.
That wasn’t Mike Leach’s decision. But he approves.
“I think it’s worked out really well,” the coach said Wednesday after the Cougars’ second practice at Campo Verde High in Gilbert, southeast of Phoenix. “I was kind of curious about it. I’ve talked to teams that have done it. Shoot, the longest I ever stayed was 10 days. And at the end I thought that was too long.”
Washington State plays Air Force at 7:15 p.m. Pacific (8:15 Mountain) on Friday in the Cheez-It Bowl at Chase Field in Phoenix.
The Cougars, who are playing in a bowl for the fifth straight year, generally arrive about five days before the game. This year it was three.
The reason, an official said, was financial. The school is trying to reduce a significant deficit in its athletic budget.
“I agreed with everything as it unfolded,” Leach said. “They said, ‘What do your think of it?’ I said, ‘It sounds good.’”
As it happens, the bowl arranged relatively few official team activities. The Cougars will participate in a “community outreach” session today but otherwise have been on their own. Leach said players have spent much of their time in a “gigantic game room” at their hotel.
Also unusual is the large security presence at the Cougars’ practice site. Several officers were on hand for both practices so far, and half a dozen of them whiled their time Wednesday by making distinctive use of the Campo Verde athletic facilities, playing a form of baseball with a tennis ball on a basketball court.
One of them later said the security presence wasn’t unusual for a bowl in Phoenix.
The Cheez-It Bowl these days is being run in conjunction with the Fiesta Bowl, which will pit Ohio State and Clemson on Saturday at nearby Glendale Ariz.
“It’s the same organization that runs both bowls,” said Mike Nealy, who serves as executive director for both. “I think you’ll find that, as a team coming here and playing in either bowl, we treat them the same way. You might think the Cheez-It Bowl isn’t at the level of the Fiesta Bowl. And of course it isn’t at the competitive level. But we treat them the same way.”
This isn’t the first time the games have been staged on successive days, but Nealy acknowledged the challenge of such an arrangement.
“We have a major parade on Saturday morning between the two games,” he said. “And so all three of our events in 24 hours is going to be pretty much our limit. But we have great volunteers and yellow jackets (bowl officials). We’re 3,000 people strong on the volunteer side.”