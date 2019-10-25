Anthony Gordon’s not the first Washington State football player to do a verbal imitation of coach Mike Leach. But he’s the first to do so on a national all-access TV show.
“Do you have a good Leach impression?” an interviewer asks the quarterback during the WSU episode of “24/7 College Football” that aired Wednesday on HBO.
“Oh, man,” Gordon said. “Yeah, I kinda do.”
He adds a guttural twang to his voice as he says, “Gordon, I don’t know who you’re throwing to on that play.... Just hit him. He’s wide open. Just hit him.”
As expected, Leach plays a starring role in the final episode of the new four-part HBO series, the first all-access look at college football on a high-profile network.
But Gordon is another focal point, drawing perhaps more air time than any other quarterback in the series. He’s interviewed while studying video with virtual-reality goggles, and also sitting on the porch of the Pullman house he shares with running back Max Borghi and linebacker Hank Pladson.
Gordon and Borghi give the camera operators a tour of the house, including Gordon’s bedroom, with its posters of Mac Dre, NWA and Marilyn Monroe. In their living room, the players talk via Skype with former teammate Gardner Minshew, now starting for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
This all took place last week as filmmakers chronicled the Cougars’ meetings, practices and private gatherings as they prepared for a home game against Colorado.
The hour-long episode begins with footage of the Cougs’ gut-wrenching loss the previous week at Arizona State, extending their losing streak to three games. A major theme is their attempt to regroup.
Like other film treatments of WSU football in recent years, the episode pays particular attention to Leach, his Air Raid offense and his defiance of coaching convention.
It depicts the now familiar 3½-mile walk he frequently makes from his home to his office, but gives it a twist: an overhead shot of Leach as he strolls through Palouse farmland. It also visits the coach in his office, with its copious pirate gear and unused computer. His signed photo of President Donald Trump is shown but not remarked upon.
Inevitably, the show mentions the stunning midseason resignation two weeks earlier of defensive coordinator Tracy Claeys, and adopts as a subtext the quest of assistants Roc Bellantoni and Darcel McBath to fill Claeys’ duties in elevated interim roles.
Players are shown “rolling” on the plot of sand known as Leach Beach, a sure sign the Cougars had raised the ire of their coach. They listen to his sometimes profanity-laced admonitions to avoid complancy and “dumb” penalties.
But they’re also shown decompressing in various ways, including their traditional Friday-night visit to a movie theater and the receivers’ foray to Zeppoz for a night of bowling. Outside receivers defeat their inside counterparts and demand push-ups as penance.
Also drawing the filmmakers’ interest are Raul Vera, the school’s celebrated athletic department chef, and Glenn Johnson, the longtime Martin Stadium public-address announcer who also serves as Pullman mayor.
The soundtrack is eclectic.
When Leach is walking to work, we hear “Til’ The Sky Turns Black” by the Teskey Brothers. When WSU receivers are bowling, it’s “Bang Bang” by Dizzy Gillespie. When offensive linemen are dancing euphorically before Wednesday practice, it’s “Heads Will Roll” by Yeah Yeah Yeahs. During the Friday walk-through, it’s “This Time Tomorrow” by the Kinks.
Finally, in the second half of the game Saturday, as the Cougars are momentarily faltering and then pulling away, we hear Haydn’s Symphony No. 101 in D.
After the Cougs’ 41-10 victory, Leach congratulates his players and the show segues into a summary of the four-part series, which had earlier visited Florida, Penn State and Arizona State, coached by Dan Mullen, James Franklin and Herm Edwards, respectively. None of their coaching styles bears much resemblance to Leach’s.
“In pursuit of such an unequivocally common goal,” narrator Liev Schreiber concludes, “it is in fact remarkable to consider how varied the approaches can be.
“The (coach’s) job is a blend of guru, mentor and executive,” he says, “calling upon a combination of charisma, charm, cool and creativity.”
For each of those four traits, an image is flashed of one of the featured coaches. In order, they are Edwards, Mullen, Franklin and Leach.
