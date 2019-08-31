As they embark on their sixth season, the Lewis-Clark Valley Loggers find themselves with footholds in a few different worlds. The independent football program will play teams from the NAIA, NCAA Division III and National Christian College Athletic Association levels this year.
But here’s the thing: The Loggers don’t really have a home of their own.
All but one of the teams LCV once was in a league with have vanished. The Loggers have been embraced by NCAA D-III schools, but those teams either pose a daunting matchup or are a long bus ride away. Or both.
As a result, the Loggers probably have the most difficult schedule in program history. They’ll open the season at 1 p.m. PDT today at Mayville State in North Dakota — their first game against an NAIA program.
LCV also will play varsity games against NCAA D-III teams Pomona-Pitzer, Whittier and Willamette, as well as two contests against NCCAA club Trinity Bible. The other two dates on the schedule are non-varsity matchups against Whitworth and George Fox, in which those NCAA D-III programs will suit up about two-thirds of their players.
The Loggers gained affiliate membership in the NCAA in 2017, which opened the door for D-III schools to play them in varsity games. Since then, they’ve modeled their program after those at the D-III level.
But they no longer have the winnable matchups they used to get in the Northwest Junior College Football League. LCV and Eastside of Bellevue, Wash., are the only teams from the league still active, and Eastside got a late start putting together this season’s schedule and wasn’t able to work out a game against the Loggers.
“We’re not trying to find the most difficult games that we can, just to say we’re playing NCAA varsity programs,” said Bob Thorson, the founder and director of the Loggers. “It’s great to be an underdog; America loves an underdog story. ... But really for us, it’s more utilitarian — it’s more a function of necessity. We have to travel as far as we do and we have to play the programs we play in order to fill a schedule.”
This season, the Loggers will field a young roster, made up of only sophomores and freshmen, other than senior running back/linebacker Dale Swiger. They do welcome back Jeff Schumacher, the original head coach of the program, who has returned to that role after one year away.
Schumacher was a student at the University of Idaho last year and worked with the Vandals football program in an internship position. He gave high marks to UI coach Paul Petrino and offensive coordinator Kris Cinkovich, who led a staff that was “awesome to be around,” Schumacher said.
When Schumacher decided to shift his pursuit of a kinesiology degree to Lewis-Clark State this school year, he decided to also return to the Loggers.
The Loggers have about 30 players on their roster, with most of them being newcomers. They are led by quarterback Leodan Gomez, a sophomore who became the starter late last season.
Schumacher said LCV’s offense probably will be ground-based, particularly early on, with the speedy Seth West leading a backfield mix that also will include CJ Fontana and Kobe Sherman. When the Loggers go to the air, sophomore Ramal Maad and freshman Tyler Lohman will be the top targets. Finding a way to get Maad the ball will be a priority, Schumacher said.
LCV’s offensive line looks a bit undersized, with the expected starters being center Chuck Cummings (5-foot-9, 240 pounds); guards Brendan Reed (6-5, 350) and Magnus Scarano (6-4, 230); and tackles Skyler Schuchardt (5-11, 190) and Luc Dalton (6-0, 210).
Defensively, Dalton and Isaak Estrada will lead the linemen; Ramon Organiz will be the boss of a deep group of linebackers; and Maad will be counted on to make big plays at safety.
The Loggers have switched to a targeted recruiting approach, Thorson said, relying on a handful of high school coaches to send them players. They have a big haul of players from Nampa and several from Alaska. Their local recruits are Reed (Clarkston), Scarano (Asotin) and Cameron Shears (Lewiston).
LCV isn’t officially affiliated with any school, but all of its players this season attend Lewis-Clark State College. Thorson and Schumacher are putting a greater emphasis on academics, which they hope will lead to players staying in school and with the program for four seasons.
LEWIS-CLARK VALLEY LOGGERS SCHEDULE
Aug. 31 — at Mayville State, 1 p.m. PDT.
Sept. 7 — vs. Pomona-Pitzer at Albi Stadium, Spokane, 11 a.m. 14 — at Whittier, 5 p.m. 21 — at Trinity Bible, noon PDT. 28 — at Willamette, 4 p.m.
Oct. 6 — at Whitworth, 1 p.m. 13 — at George Fox, 4 p.m. 19 — vs. Trinity Bible at Bengal Field, Lewiston, 1 p.m.
