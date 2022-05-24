GULF SHORES, Ala. — Clayton VanDyke will try to take his national title outdoors this week in the NAIA Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Gulf Shores, Ala.
The Lewis-Clark State senior won the national men’s 800-meter indoor title in March for his first NAIA crown. He’s seeded second outdoors with a time of 1 minute, 49.43 seconds in a three-days meet that begins Wednesday at Blackwell Stadium in Gulf Shores.
Clearwater Valley graduate Cole Olsen will conclude his excellent LCSC career by running the men’s 10,000, seeded 11th at 30:30.23.
The Warriors’ exemplar of diligence, Connor Turpin, is top-seeded in the half-marathon at 1 hour, 10 minutes, 11 seconds.
Christian Bothwell of LCSC is seeded 11th in the decathlon, and Nikolous Bertling is 12th in the pole vault.
The Warriors’ 4x800 relay is ranked No. 24, and Chase Barrow is 28th at 10,000. Ike Hopper has a No. 29 seed in the 400 hurdles.
For the LCSC women, Jennah Carpenter is rated fourth in the women’s high jump at 5 feet, 7 inches, and another Lewiston High School graduate, Madigan Kelly, is ninth in the 100 hurdles at 14.12. Yet another former Bengal, Anika Grogan, is ranked 12th in the 400 at 56.35.
Cynthia Smith of LCSC is seeded eighth in the pole vault, Kea Stieglitz sits at No. 12 in the 800, Geraldin Correa is No. 12 in the 800, and Sara Hathaway is 23rd in the 400 hurdles.
The Warriors’ 1,600 relay team is seeded 12th, and the 400 relay team is 29th.