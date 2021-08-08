Former Lewis-Clark State standout Seth Brown, in his second game since being recalled from the minors, hit his 13th home run of the season Sunday in the Oakland Athletics' 6-3 victory against the visiting Texas Rangers.
Brown, who was an All-American with the Warriors in 2015, smoked a full-count, 92 mph four-seam fastball from Texas starter Jordan Lyles deep over the right-field fence at Oakland Coliseum for his first home run since July 25, when he took Seattle reliever Casey Sadler deep in a 4-3 loss. The blast measured 448 feet.
Brown, an outfielder who also sees playing time at first base, is hitting .201 in 81 games played, 50 starts, this season. In 194 at-bats, he had 39 hits, 21 of them going for extra bases. Brown has scored 28 runs, stolen two bases, hit seven doubles and a triple, and has 31 RBI. He has walked 20 times, including twice intentionally, and has struck out 59 times. Brown's on-base percentage is .278, and he is slugging at a .448 clip.
This year, Brown has two three-hit games, six two-hit games, and a walkoff home run May 7 in a 2-1 win against Tampa Bay. He has had eight games with two or more RBI.
He was on the opening-day roster for the Athletics, but his production has been hit or miss in 2021, and the product of Medford, Ore., was shipped to Triple-A Las Vegas seven days ago after the Athletics acquired Starling Marte in a trade with the Miami Marlins at the deadline. Brown's spot was taken by Daulton Jefferies.
However, his stay with Aviators was shortlived. After Ramón Laureano was popped with an 80-game suspension Friday after testing positive for an anabolic steroid, Brown was recalled and saw action Saturday as a late-game replacement for first baseman Matt Olson in the Athletics' 12-3 win.
With Las Vegas, Brown hit .286 with a double, triple and an RBI in three games played.
His versatility has been critical in Brown being able to stick. He's made starts at the corner outfield positions as well as at first base, and Brown is sharp defensively.
