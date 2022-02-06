The Lewis-Clark State women's tennis team didn't lose a single set Sunday in beating the College of Idaho 7-0 in actions at the LCSC Tennis Center.
Lina Boylan (6-3, 6-2), Ekaterina Khardina (7-6, 6-1), Kyla Collier (6-0, 6-2), Elisiva Latu (6-1, 6-4), Maria Silva (6-1, 6-1), Bonolo Molefe (6-0, 6-0) and Emily Schelbert (8-3) registered victories in singles action.
Boylan and Latu (6-3), Khardina and Andrea Cervantes (6-3), and Silva and Molefe (7-6) won in doubles action.
The Warriors (2-2) next will play Whitman at 4 p.m. next Sunday at the Tennis Center.