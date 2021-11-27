ROCKLIN, Calif. — Sophomore guard Callie Stevens scored 13 points and was pivotal in an 8-0 fourth-quarter run that gave the Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team a bit of breathing room Friday in a 65-60 victory against William Jessup in the 2021William Jessup Thanksgiving Classic at Warrior Arena.
“The one thing that has been consistent so far this season is every game has been close and every possession is a battle,” coach Brian Orr said. “Their pressure defense made it really hard to run our offense, but we kept attacking and eventually we were able to find the open player and we hit some big shots.”
LCSC (5-0) also got 13 points with a game-high 12 rebounds from sophomore forward Maddie Holm. Senior post Heidi Sellman added 11 points and rebounds.
JoeLyn Stirton led four William Jessup (4-6) players in double figures with 15 points. Monica Valenzuela chipped in 13 points and eight rebounds. Cheyenne Jankulovski and Maila Lepolo each finished with 12 points.
LCSC had an 11-point lead at one juncture in the second quarter before William Jessup whittled it down to five at 33-28 at halftime. In the third, LCSC always had the lead but it was no bigger than seven. Junior guard Adyson Clabby’s 3-pointer just before the end of quarter pushed the lead to six.
In the fourth, Valenzuela hit a 3 to pull William Jessup to 52-50 at the 8:02 mark. LCSC stretched it back to seven before a layup by Jankulovski and a 3 from Lepolo once again cut it to two with 5:36 to go.
That’s when LCSC made its run. It started with two consecutive 3s from Stevens, and junior post Sara Muehlhausen finished with with a layup. With 2:56 to go, LCSC took a 65-55 edge. In that span, William Jessup missed four shots.
It had three opportunities to pull closer but couldn’t until Valenzuela hit a 3 with 15 seconds to go for the final margin.
“We had great energy on defense and I was really proud of our rebounding efforts on both ends,” Orr said.
LCSC next plays at 5:30 p.m. today against Pacific Union (Calif.) College here.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (5-0)
Holm 6-16 0-0 13, Stevens 4-8 1-2 13, Sellmann 5-5 0-0 11, Broyles 3-11 0-0 7, Muehlhausen 2-6 2-4 6, Clabby 2-3 0-0 5, Green 2-2 0-0 4, Green 1-3 0-0 3, Sander 1-3 1-2 3. Totals 26-57 4-8 65.
WILLIAM JESSUP (4-6)
Stirton 5-10 0-0 15, Valenzuela 4-12 2-2 13, Jankulovski 6-11 0-0 12, Purify 1-4 1-1 3, Pedretti 0-1 1-2 1, Lepolo 4-6 2-2 12, Moulos 2-8 0-0 4, Vieira 0-8 0-0 0, Glynn 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-61 6-7 60.
Lewis-Clark State 14 19 17 15—65
William Jessup 14 14 16 16—60
3-point goals — Lewis-Clark State 9-22 (Stevens 4-7, Sellman 1-1, Clabby 1-2, Schroeder 1-3, Holm 1-4, Broyles 1-5), William Jessup 10-28 (Stirton 5-8, Valenzuela 3-8, Lepolo 2-2, Vieira 0-4, Moulos 0-6). Rebounds — Lewis-Clark State 34 (Holm 12), William Jessup 28 (Valenzuela 8). Assists — Lewis-Clark State 13 (Holm 4), William Jessup 12 (Purify 3). Total fouls — Lewis-Clark State 7, William Jessup 12. A — 90.