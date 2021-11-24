WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Lewis-Clark State sophomore forward Maddie Holm finished with 17 points and nine rebounds Tuesday as the Warriors used a 23-5 third-quarter run to take charge in earning a 61-50 Cascade Conference women’s basketball victory against Walla Walla at Windemuth Court.
“We will take the ‘W,’ but it wasn’t very pretty,” coach Brian Orr said.
Junior post Sara Muelhausen added 13 points and 11 rebounds and sophomore guard Callie Stevens finished with 13 points for the Warriors (4-0, 1-0), who converted just 10-of-26 from the field in the first half (38.5 percent) but more than made up for that in the third quarter by going 9-for-13 (69.2 percent) and were 4-of-8 (50 percent) from 3-point range.
“We came out flat and just didn’t execute very well, especially in the first half,” Orr said. “We came out in the second and played much better on both ends. I have to do a better job of making sure that we are ready to play from the opening tip.”
Carolina Montes had 20 points ande Jaliyah Casem chipped in 10 for the Wolves (0-4, 0-1).
The two teams played a tight first quarter, with LCSC emerging with a 13-12 edge. In the second, Walla Walla scored nine of the first 11 points, including 3s from Montes and Clara Wiltgen, to take a 21-15 advantage with 6:25 left. The Wolves’ lead was 28-22 at intermission.
But the Warriors took charge in the third. LCSC started the quarter on a 14-2 run fueled by 3s from junior guard Hannah Broyles, a former Moscow High School player, and Stevens and Holm that put the Warriors in front 34-30. A 16-3 run then ensued, bridging the third and fourth quarters, as LCSC held a more comfortable 47-33 edge early in the fourth.
“Sara was solid all game, and our third-quarter run behind Maddie Holm’s 3s turned things around,” Orr said.
The Warriors next play at 5 p.m. Friday at William Jessup in the Thanksgiving Classic.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (4-0, 1-0)
Holm 6-11 0-0 17, Muehlhausen 6-8 1-2 13, Stevens 4-9 3-4 13, Sellmann 2-5 0-0 4, Broyles 1-3 0-0 3, Sander 3-6 0-0 6, Schroeder 1-4 0-0 2, Weaver 1-3 0-0 2, Clabby 0-3 1-2 1, Green 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-54 5-8 61.
WALLA WALLA (0-4, 0-1)
Montes 8-21 3-4 20, Casem 4-7 1-2 10, Quintana 3-7 2-2 9, Wiltgen 1-5 2-2 4, Robles 1-11 0-0 2, Harrison 1-3 1-2 3, Follett 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 19-56 8-14 50.
Lewis-Clark State 13 9 23 16—61
Walla Walla 12 16 5 17—50
3-point goals — Lewis-Clark State 8-34 (Holm 5-10, Stevens 2-7, Broyles 1-2, Green 0-1, Muelhausen 0-2, Schroeder 0-2, Weaver 0-2, Clabby 0-2, Sellmann 0-3, Sander 0-3), Walla Walla 4-37 (Casem 1-4, Quintana 1-5, Wiltgen 1-5, Montes 1-12, Follett 0-1, Harrison 0-2, Robles 0-8). Rebounds — Lewis-Clark State 44 (Muelhausen 11), Walla Walla 28 (Harrison 7). Assists — Lewis-Clark State 12 (Stevens 3), Walla Walla 5 (Casem 2). Total fouls — Lewis-Clark State 14, Walla Walla 12. A — 100.