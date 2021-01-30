BILLINGS, Mont. — Lewis-Clark State’s women’s basketball team stormed ahead by as many as 14 points late in the third quarter, and hung onto its lead to down Montana State-Billings 56-49 in the Yellowjackets’ first game of the season Friday at Alterowitz Gymnasium.
The Warriors (7-3), ranked No. 23 in the latest NAIA coaches’ top 25 poll, used a 10-2 run to close the second quarter. Consecutive 3-pointers from seniors Kiara Burlage and Jansen Edmiston in the third made the margin 38-24 in what mostly was an offensive slog of a contest.
“We struggled to make baskets all game and in the second half we got crushed on the boards (49-32 overall), and let MSUB stay close,” Warriors coach Brian Orr said. “I was happy with our defensive effort and the way we finished the last few minutes. We were able to hold the lead and close the deal.”
LCSC shot 20-for-58 (34.5 percent), but the Yellowjackets were 19-for-65 (29.2 percent), and only hit three of their 18 attempts from beyond the arc.
“We were uptight and had a hard time settling in, and part of that is we just haven’t played in so long (more than 300 days),” MSU-Billings coach Kevin Woodin said. “We were playing really hard there at the end, and we kept getting better.”
MSU-Billings, an NCAA Division II program, committed 18 turnovers compared to 10 for the Warriors, who will meet the Yellowjackets again at 1 p.m. Pacific today at the same site.
“Winning on the road is tough, and when you can win on the road and you don’t play your best basketball, those are big wins,” Orr said.
Senior post Abbie Johnson led LCSC with 15 points and Edmiston tacked on 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Burlage scored nine points to go with her nine boards. Senior point guard Peyton Souvenir kicked in nine points and three steals.
MSU-Billings’ Taryn Shelley led all players with 18 points, adding eight rebounds. Kortney Nelson pulled down 12 boards.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (7-3)
Johnson 7-17 1-1 15, Edmiston 3-9 4-6 12, Souvenir 3-8 3-5 9, Burlage 3-7 2-4 9, Farmer 2-5 0-0 6, Holm 1-4 0-0 3, Sellmann 1-3 0-0 2, Schroeder 0-1 0-2 0, Muehlhausen 0-0 0-0 0, Weaver 0-1 0-0 0, Broyles 0-1 0-0 0, Sykora 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 20-58 10-18 56.
MONTANA STATE-BILLINGS (0-1)
Shelley 7-13 4-6 18, Kunkel 3-9 2-2 8, Patton 2-7 0-0 5, Gardner 1-7 1-2 4, Nelson 0-1 1-2 1, Boyce 3-8 0-2 7, Gulick 2-6 0-0 4, Zahn 1-11 0-0 2, Reny 0-3 0-0 0, Five 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-65 8-14 49.
Lewis-Clark State 11 17 12 16—56
Montana State-Billings 13 8 13 15—49
3-point goals: Lewis-Clark State 6-20 (Farmer 2-4, Edmiston 2-5, Burlage 1-1, Holm 1-2, Johnson 0-3, Souvenir 0-2, Schroeder 0-1, Weaver 0-1, Broyles 0-1), Montana State-Billings (Boyce 1-2, Gardner 1-5, Patton 1-6, Kunkel 0-1, Reny 0-1, Zahn 0-3). Rebounds: Lewis-Clark State 32 (Burlage 9), Montana State-Billings 49 (Nelson 12). Assists: Lewis-Clark State 6 (Johnson 2), Montana State-Billings 7 (Kunkel, Patton, Zahn 2). Total fouls: Lewis-Clark State 15, Montana State-Billings 15