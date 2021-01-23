SEATTLE — Junior guard Abby Farmer had a layup with 2:54 remaining in regulation, and the Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team held its ground defensively at the end Friday in stopping the Seattle Pacific Falcons 68-67 at Brougham Pavilion.
“This was a big win,” longtime LCSC coach Brian Orr said. “Tonight, we were able to beat a quality team on the road. I was really happy with our defensive effort and I thought our full-court pressure was the difference in the game.”
Senior guard Jansen Edmiston and senior forward Kiara Burlage each had a game-high 19 points for the Warriors (6-2), who have won three consecutive games.
Rachel Berg led the Falcons (2-2) with 14 points and five rebounds. Maila Mastora came off the bench for 13 points, and Ashley Alter chipped in 10 points.
LCSC had not played in 13 days, since a 75-39 blowout of College of Idaho at the Activity Center on Jan. 9. It showed early, as the Warriors were just 10-of-30 from the field (33.3 percent) in the first half, including 6-of-18 (33.3 percent) beyond the arc in the first 20 minutes. However, Seattle Pacific allowed LCSC to hang around and held a slight 36-31 lead at halftime.
“Offensively we struggled to get into any consistent rhythm, but credit SPU’s defense,” Orr said. “They forced several turnovers. We had several players step up and make big plays when we needed it the most.”
The second half didn’t start so hot for the Warriors, either, as they found themselves down 42-34 with 8:20 left in the third quarter. It was a seven-point Falcon lead with 4:33 to go when LCSC went on a 10-0 spurt to take a 50-47 advantage with 2:11 remaining. Senior guard Peyton Souvenir had six of her eight points in the run, and Edmiston finished it off with a jumper and a layup. The teams went to the fourth tied at 52.
The Warriors went up 56-52 with 8:52 left, but Alter’s 3 with 7:01 to go put Seattle Pacific up 59-57. Souvenir tied it again, this time at 59, with a layup at the 6:14 mark. However, the Falcons went up 67-63 with 4:42 left on Mastora’s layup. But Edmiston hit a huge 3 with 3:33 remaining, then Farmer came through in the paint for the eventual game-winner.
Seattle Pacific went 0-for-4 shooting down the stretch, including a jumper that Abril Rexach Roure missed with four seconds left that was rebounded by teammate Kayla Brundidge. However, the Falcons couldn’t get up another attempt.
LCSC was 15-for-27 (55.6 percent) from the field in the final 20 minutes, holding the Falcons to just 11-for-28 (39.3 percent) shooting and forcing 13 turnovers. Seattle Pacific turned the ball over 29 times in the contest.
The two teams will meet again at 2 p.m. today at the same site.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (6-2)
Edmiston 7-15 2-3 19, Burlage 6-12 5-6 19, Farmer 4-7 1-4 10, Souvenir 3-5 2-2 8, Johnson 3-10 1-4 7, Schroeder 1-4 0-0 3, Holm 1-3 0-0 2, Broyles 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 11-19 68.
SEATTLE PACIFIC (2-2)
Berg 5-10 1-1 14, Alter 4-12 0-0 10, Boston 3-7 0-0 9, Rexach Roure 3-7 0-0 6, Brundidge 3-6 0-0 6, Mastora 4-9 4-6 13, Hoff 2-4 2-2 6, Burgess 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 25-59 7-9 67.
Lewis-Clark State 16 15 21 16—68
Seattle Pacific 15 21 16 15—67
3-point goals — Lewis-Clark State 7-24 (Edmiston 3-8, Burlage 2-4, Schroeder 1-3, Farmer 1-4, Broyles 0-1, Souvenir 0-2, Johnson 0-2), Seattle Pacific 10-19 (Berg 3-4, Boston 3-4, Alter 2-5, Burgess 1-1, Mastora 1-4, Rexach Roure 0-1). Rebounds — Lewis-Clark State 25 (Johnson 5), Seattle Pacific 45 (Boston 8). Assists — Lewis-Clark State 11 (Souvenir 5), Seattle Pacific 13 (Rexach Roure 6). Total fouls — Lewis-Clark State 10, Seattle Pacific 22.