HELENA, Mont. — The Lewis-Clark State College women’s basketball team tired out in the second half Saturday, getting outscored 53-11 in falling 99-48 to No. 20 Carroll in the second round of the Carroll College Thanksgiving Classic at the PE Center.
“We had too many days off because of return-to-play protocols and not enough time to get in shape for our second game against a team as aggressive as they were tonight,” Warriors coach Brian Orr said. “We couldn’t make a shot in the second half and Carroll couldn’t miss. It was an embarrassing loss that we need to use as motivation to get tougher.”
It was just the second game of the season for LCSC (1-1), which won its opener Friday against Montana State-Northern. Meanwhile, the Fighting Saints now have played five times this season, winning each time out.
Senior forward Kiara Burlage paced the Warriors with 15 points in 25 minutes before fouling out. Senior guard Jansen Edmiston was the only other LCSC player in double figures with 10 points, adding a team-high seven rebounds.
Danielle Wagner led six Carroll players in double figures with 24 points on 9-for-12 shooting from the field, including 6-of-8 on 3-pointers. Maddie Geritz came off the bench to tally 13 points. Seina Swannack contributed 12 points. Kamden Hilborn and Christine Denny each finished with 11 points, and Genesis Wilkinson added 10 points as the Fighting Saints finished 38-of-74 from the field (51.4 percent), including 20-for-34 (58.8 percent) in the final 20 minutes.
At least in the first half, the Warriors kept within striking distance.
Carroll threatened to run away with it early, scoring 15 of the first 19 points in the opening 4:01 of the contest. The Fighting Saints took a 23-8 lead before Edminston scored six points of a 9-0 LCSC run that trimmed the gap to 23-17. Carroll was up 25-19 after one.
Rachel Schroeder’s 3-pointer at the 3:56 mark of the second quarter pulled the Warriors to 34-30. But Swannack’s 3 as time expired in the first half put the Fighting Saints ahead 46-37 at halftime.
After LCSC scored the first basket of the third, Carroll used a 25-3 run to ice the game. During that stretch, the Warriors went 1-of-6 from the field and committed three turnovers.
In the final two quarters, LCSC was just 3-for-19 from the field (15.8 percent) and finished with 10 of their 16 turnovers for the game.
Carroll dominated every statistical category, holding a 47-25 rebounding edge, 25-7 in assists, 21-4 on second-chance points and 44-16 on points in the paints while committing just eight turnovers.
“This is the kind of game you want to forget about,” Orr said. “We got our tails kicked by a really good team. I think that is probably the best Carroll team we have seen. They outplayed us in every aspect. We couldn’t match their effort or their physical play.”
The Warriors currently do not have another game on the schedule, as they are waiting for the Cascade Conference to come out with a second revised plan after Walla Walla University and Evergreen State decided Monday to withdraw from competition this season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (1-1)
Burlage 3-9 8-9 15, Edmiston 4-10 0-0 10, Johnson 2-5 4-6 8, Farmer 1-7 0-2 2, Souvenir 0-4 0-0 0, Schroeder 1-3 1-2 4, Sellman 1-3 1-2 3, Muhelhausen 1-2 0-0 2, Weaver 1-1 0-0 2, Sykora 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 15-45 14-21 48.
CARROLL (5-0)
Wagner 9-12 0-0 24, Swannack 5-11 0-0 12, Hilborn 3-6 2-2 11, Denny 4-8 3-4 11, Pickens 3-8 2-2 8, Geritz 5-7 2-2 13, Wilkinson 5-9 0-0 10, Lyman 2-4 0-0 5, McDermott 1-6 0-0 3, Nessan 1-1 0-0 2, Olson 0-1 0-0 2, Madsen 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 38-74 9-10 99.
Lewis-Clark State 19 18 7 4—48
Carroll 25 21 31 22—99
3-point goals — Lewis-Clark State 4-16 (Edmiston 2-4, Schroeder 1-2, Burlage 1-3, Muhlenhausen 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Farmer 0-2, Souvenir 0-2), Carroll 14-31 (Wagner 6-8, Hilborn 3-6, Swannack 2-5, Geritz 1-1, Lyman 1-3, McDermott 1-4, Pickens 0-1, Olson 0-1, Denny 0-2). Fouled out — Burlage. Rebounds — Lewis-Clark State 25 (Edmiston 7), Carroll 47 (Pickens 8). Assists — Lewis-Clark State 7 (Farmer 3), Carroll 25 (Denny 6). Total fouls — Lewis-Clark State 14, Carroll 17.