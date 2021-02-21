CALDWELL, Idaho — Senior forward Kiara Burlage tallied 15 points and nine rebounds Sunday as the 24th-ranked Lewis-Clark State women's basketball team blasted past the College of Idaho 97-66 to sweep the best-of-3 Cascade Conference championship series at Albertson Center and earn its 23rd bid into the NAIA national tournament.
“This was a really fun game,” coach Brian Orr said. “I was really happy with our offensive execution the whole game. We attacked the basket, found open teammates and made good decisions. We got great contributions off the bench. It was definitely a team win, and a team championship.”
Senior forward Abbie Johnson added 14 points and nine rebounds for the Warriors (12-5), who earned their first Cascade title in their first year in the conference. Senior guard Peyton Souvenir had 13 points and six assists, junior guard Abby Farmer also had 13 points, and sophomore guard Hannah Broyles, a former Moscow High School standout, came off the bench to score 10 points in nine minutes. It was the most points the team has scored all season.
Allie Cannon led the Yotes with 11 points.
LCSC, which has qualified for the national tournament the past three seasons and seven of the past eight overall, now will await the announcement from the NAIA on the 64-team field and its opening-round matchup. The 40th annual event will begin March 12-13 at campus sites.
After the first quarter of this game, the Warriors dominated. In fact, C of I scored 10 of the game's first 14 points. But once LCSC got its footing, it never lost control. The Warriors used an 11-0 run that was capped by a Burlage 3-pointer to take a 15-10 lead with 3:30 remaining in the first. The margin was close through the end of the period, with LCSC holding a 19-16 edge going to the second.
Then the Warriors started to pull away. Senior guard Jansen Edmiston tipped in her own miss about halfway through the second that gave LCSC a 10-point lead. The Warriors steadily built on the advantage, pushing it to 43-28 at halftime.
The rout was on from there. The closest C of I got was 12 at the start of the third, and LCSC's largest lead was 36 as time was winding down in the game.
The Warriors were 34-for-63 (54.0 percent) from the field, but made 26 of 44 shots (59.1 percent) in the final 30 minutes of play. They were 8-of-18 from 3-point range, but hit 7 of 9 (77.8 percent) in the final three quarters. And LCSC missed just one of 22 free-throw attempts (95.5 percent).
Meanwhile the Warriors held the Yotes to 23-of-73 (31.5 percent) shooting, including 12-for-35 (34.3 percent) from 3-point range. LCSC held a 21-13 advantage in points off turnovers, 37-26 in bench points, and large margins in points in the paint (42-14) and fast-break points (18-4).
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (12-5)
Burlage 5-10 3-3 15, Johnson 6-6 2-2 14, Souvenir 5-10 2-2 13, Farmer 5-8 2-2 13, Edmiston 1-7 3-4 5, Broyles 3-4 2-2 10, Holm 2-3 2-2 7, Sellman 2-4 2-2 7, Muehlhausen 3-6 0-0 6, Schroeder 1-2 3-3 5, Weaver 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 34-63 21-22 97.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO (4-14)
Cannon 4-11 0-0 11, French 3-11 0-0 9, Rasmussen 3-12 3-4 9, Sayer 3-5 0-0 6, Mitchell 2-8 0-0 5, Jackson 2-7 0-0 6, Krusemark 1-6 3-4 6, Renfro 2-3 0-0 6, Creager 1-1 2-2 4, Riggle 1-6 0-2 2, Anderson 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 23-73 8-12 66.
Lewis-Clark State 19 24 22 32—97
College of Idaho 16 12 19 19—66
3-point goals — Lewis-Clark State 8-18 (Broyles 2-2, Burlage 2-3, Holm 1-1, Sellman 1-1, Souvenir 1-3, Farmer 1-4, Edmiston 0-4), College of Idaho 12-35 (Cannon 3-9, French 3-9, Renfro 2-3, Jackson 2-7, Mitchell 1-2, Krusemark 1-4, Anderson 0-1). Rebounds — Lewis-Clark State 40 (Burlage, Johnson 9), College of Idaho 40 (Mitchell 8). Assists — Lewis-Clark State 18 (Souvenir 6), College of Idaho 19 (Sayer 5). Total fouls — Lewis-Clark State 13, College of Idaho 18.