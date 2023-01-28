Snow this morning will give way to partly cloudy conditions this afternoon. Morning high of 39F with temps falling to near 30. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
CALDWELL, Idaho — For the second time this season, the Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team got a tough test against the College of Idaho. Just like the previous game Dec. 31, the Yotes gave the Warriors all they could handle. But also just like the first game, LCSC did just enough to survive.
The Warriors erased a 12-point, third-quarter deficit, then let their defense do the rest in a 61-58 Cascade Conference victory at the J.A. Albertson Activities Center to extend their winning streak to 19 consecutive games.
It sets up a huge contest at 4 p.m. today at No. 16 Eastern Oregon with first place on the line. The Mountaineers (18-2, 13-1) are in second place in the Cascade, just one game in back of LCSC (19-1, 14-0) with eight games remaining in the round-robin schedule. The last time the two teams played, on Dec. 30, senior post Sara Muehlhausen hit a jumper from the right wing with 12 seconds remaining to give the Warriors a 71-69 victory at the P1FCU Activity Center.
Senior guard Hannah Broyles, a former Moscow standout, led the offense with 18 points, including 5-of-8 from 3-point range. Junior guard Callie Stevens added 14 points. Sophomore guard Ellie Sander finished with 10 points and seven rebounds. Muehlhausen also scored 10 points, including two big free throws with 6.4 seconds left.
Mia Austin paced College of Idaho (10-10, 5-9) with 15 points, all coming on 3s.
The two teams played outstanding defense down the stretch. The Warriors didn’t hit a field goal in the final 3:31 of the game. On the other hand, the Yotes failed to make a shot in the final 4:44 of play.
Early in the third quarter, Jada Reed hit a jumper that put C of I up 41-29. It was 46-36 Yotes at the 5:55 mark after Riley Frith hit a 3, but LCSC changed the momentum of the game with a 14-1 spurt to end the quarter. Stevens hit a pair of layups, freshman guard Payton Hymas tied it at 47 with a shot from distance, then Broyles canned a 3 just before the quarter buzzer as the Warriors took a 50-47 advantage into the final quarter.
Austin tied the game at 50 with a 3 at the 7:32 mark. Then the teams exchanged the lead five times in the next almost three minutes. But it was Muehlhausen’s jumper with 3:31 to go that put LCSC in front for good at 57-56.
The teams then went almost three minutes without scoring at all, but Stevens then hit a pair of free throws with 32 seconds left for a three-point Warrior lead.
C of I took a timeout, then missed a pair of 3s before LCSC got the ball back and called a 30-second timeout. However, Stevens committed a turnover and a foul. After some discussion to sort out the situation by the officiating crew, Riley went to the line for a pair of shots and made them to pull the Yotes within 59-58. However, Muehlhausen with fouled with six seconds left, and she made both to put the Warriors up by the final margin. C of I couldn’t get a 3-point shot off before the buzzer, allowing LCSC to hang on.
The Warriors, who went 23-for-58 (39.7%) from the field and 8-of-19 (42.1%) from distance, held advantages in points off turnovers (11-8) and points in the paint (26-14). LCSC held the Yotes to just 20-for-62 (32.3%) shooting, including 11-of-28 (39.3%) from beyond the arc.
3-point goals — Lewis-Clark State 8-19 (Broyles 5-8, Stevens 2-6, Hymas 1-3, Sander 0-2), College of Idaho 11-28 (Austin 5-10, French 2-4, Frith 2-5, Mitchel 1-1, Graham 1-2, Reed 0-3, Riley 0-3). Rebounds — Lewis-Clark State 35 (Sander, Byrd 7), College of Idaho 36 (Frith, Riggle 7). Assists — Lewis-Clark State 13 (Sander, Stevens 3), College of Idaho 12 (Riley 4). Total fouls — Lewis-Clark State 12, College of Idaho 14. A — N/A.