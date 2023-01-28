CALDWELL, Idaho — For the second time this season, the Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team got a tough test against the College of Idaho. Just like the previous game Dec. 31, the Yotes gave the Warriors all they could handle. But also just like the first game, LCSC did just enough to survive.

The Warriors erased a 12-point, third-quarter deficit, then let their defense do the rest in a 61-58 Cascade Conference victory at the J.A. Albertson Activities Center to extend their winning streak to 19 consecutive games.

Tags

Recommended for you