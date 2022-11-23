LCSC women struggle early but pull away from Walla Walla

Lewis-Clark State’s women’s basketball team took a good shot early from Walla Walla in the two teams’ Cascade Conference season opener Tuesday. But eventually, the 17th-ranked Warriors’ depth was too much for the Wolves to handle.
Senior post Sara Muehlhausen tallied 16 points as seven LCSC players tallied seven or more points in a 70-61 victory at the P1FCU Activity Center.
“(Walla Walla) got out to a fast start and they played hard for 40 minutes,” coach Brian Orr said. “We shot the ball really well in the first half but were hurt by our turnovers. In the second half, we did a much better job of taking care of the ball. We got great production off the bench tonight. That proved to be the difference.”
LCSC (4-1, 1-0) withstood an early surge from Walla Walla (1-3, 0-1), which had only six players dress for the game. Trailing 6-0 and 10-3, the Wolves took an 11-10 lead two-thirds of the way through the first quarter and had a 22-18 advantage at the quarter break.
Walla Walla stayed in front for a good portion of the second quarter as well, but a 10-0 LCSC spurt changed the complexion of the game. Junior forward Maddie Holm scored six of eight points during the run on a pair of 3-pointers, and freshman guard Payton Hymas finished the run with a layup at the 2:04 mark that made it 36-30 Warriors. LCSC went into the locker room up 39-33.
The Warriors steadily built their lead in the third quarter and went into the final period up 12. Walla Walla never got any closer than seven the rest of the way.
Senior guard Hannah Broyles, a former Moscow standout, and freshman forward Lindsey Wilson each finished with nine points for LCSC, which went 30-for-61 (49.2 percent) from the field. Holm and junior guard Callie Stevens each had eight points, and Hymas and freshman guard Sitara Byrd each tallied seven points.
Jaliyah Casem had a game-high 21 points for the Wolves, who went 9-for-15 (60 percent) from the floor in the first quarter but just 16-of-44 (36.3) the remainder of the game. Chariah Daniels contributed 20 points, 10 rebounds and four steals.
The Warriors held advantages in points in the paint (34-20), bench points (29-6) and points off turnovers (19-12).