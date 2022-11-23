LCSC women struggle early but pull away from Walla Walla

Lewis-Clark State women's basketball coach Brian Orr talks to his team during Tuesday's Cascade Conference game against Walla Walla at the P1FCU Activity Center.

 LCSC Athletics

Lewis-Clark State’s women’s basketball team took a good shot early from Walla Walla in the two teams’ Cascade Conference season opener Tuesday. But eventually, the 17th-ranked Warriors’ depth was too much for the Wolves to handle.

Senior post Sara Muehlhausen tallied 16 points as seven LCSC players tallied seven or more points in a 70-61 victory at the P1FCU Activity Center.

Tags

Recommended for you