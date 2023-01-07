LCSC women struggle but down Warner Pacific

PORTLAND, Ore. — It was a struggle for the 10th-ranked Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team for a good bit of time Friday. But the Warriors eventually got back on track and sailed.
Sophomore guard Ellie Sander continued her outstanding play of late with 20 points and four steals in a 70-52 Cascade Conference victory against Warner Pacific at Bart Valentine Court.
“Warner Pac came out playing inspired basketball,” coach Brian Orr said. “We made some defensive adjustments at half and that allowed us to get some leak-outs that ended with layups. And we really shot well from long range, which was the big difference in the second half.”
Senior post Sara Muehlhausen chipped in 13 points, eight rebounds and two blocked shots for the Warriors (13-1, 8-0), who tralied 28-25 at halftime. Junior guard Hannah Broyles, a former Moscow standout, had 12 points.
Amalya Sales had 12 points for the Knights (0-13, 0-8), who have lost 16 consecutive games dating to the end of the 2021-22 season. Bobbi Clark tallied 10 points and seven rebounds. Paityn Rhode finished with 10 points.
LCSC struggled to put away Warner Pacific early on, as it had one of the worst shooting first-half performances of the season. The Warriors were just 9-for-33 (27.3%) as they found themselves down 20-12 with 6:38 remaining in the second quarter. It was a six-point Knight lead with 1:34 to go, but Broyles hit a 3-pointer with 1:26 to go to jump-start a 12-0 run to bridge the second and third quarters as LCSC took a 32-28 lead.
Warner Pacific hit back with a seven-point spurt to go up 35-32. However, the Warriors went on a 15-0 run as Broyles hit a pair of 3s and Sanders had five points as they went ahead 47-35 at the 2:09 mark of the third. LCSC was up by 11 going to the fourth.
The Knights got within six midway through the quarter, but the Warriors eventually pulled away.