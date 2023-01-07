LCSC women struggle but down Warner Pacific

Lewis-Clark State sophomore guard Ellie Sander finished with 20 points Friday in a win at Warner Pacific.

 August Frank/Tribune

PORTLAND, Ore. — It was a struggle for the 10th-ranked Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team for a good bit of time Friday. But the Warriors eventually got back on track and sailed.

Sophomore guard Ellie Sander continued her outstanding play of late with 20 points and four steals in a 70-52 Cascade Conference victory against Warner Pacific at Bart Valentine Court.

