The Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team hasn’t played a game since Dec. 18, but it didn’t show any signs of rust in its 79-51 victory Saturday against Cascade Conference opponent Multnomah at the P1FCU Activity Center.
“I thought we came out with great focus,” LCSC coach Brian Orr said. “Our defense in the first half was really solid as well.”
Lewis-Clark State (11-1, 5-1) held the lead the entire way and opened up the game on a 16-2 run.
The Warriors started off on fire, shooting 81.2 percent from the field and hit three of their four first-quarter 3-pointers. But it dropped in each successful period until the fourth, bottoming out at 26.3 percent in the third. It didn’t really matter by then, with LCSC up 58-41.
“We had a couple great quarters and some were marginal,” Orr said. “We were missing shots that we normally make.”
In the third, the Lions (3-11, 3-4) began chipping away at the Warriors’ 21-point halftime lead. They went on an 11-6 run to cut Lewis-Clark State’s lead to 51-35.
“We came out a little lackadaisical,” Orr said. “We had to switch our defense after that to go to a man defense. It didn’t start tipping in our favor until the fourth got started.”
In the fourth, the Warriors put an end to any hopes of a Lions’ rally. Lewis-Clark State strung together 22 consecutive points that bridged the third and fourth to take a commanding 77-43 edge.
“Our conditioning paid off in the fourth,” Orr said. “We were able to run down the court and run our offense with ease.”
The Warriors had shooting woes, but the Lions had more like nightmares. Multnomah finished the game 21-for-66 (31.8 percent) from the field.
The Warriors had three scorers in double-figures. Sophomore forward Maddie Holm led the way with 17 points, junior post Sara Muehlhausen had 15 and sophomore guard Callie Stevens added 14.
“I thought we played extremely well tonight,” Holm said. “Our coaches did a great job preparing us for this game, and its awesome to see it pay off in such a big win.”
Holm also notched 15 rebounds and Muehlhausen grabbed 10 boards.
“Our coaches always push us to crash the boards,” Holm said. “I think we did a great job at that tonight and we work really hard on that at practice.”
The Warriors outrebounded the Lions 52-32.
“Multnomah was No. 2 in the country in offensive putbacks,” Orr said. “That was one of our big focuses, so I was really happy with our effort on the boards tonight.”
Although the double-double was an impressive feat, Orr was happier about Holm getting seven assists.
“One of the things we tried to focus on during the week was moving without the ball and finding that player,” Orr said. “So her assists really stand out to me. She was only a couple away from a triple-double.”
Kianna Ponce led Multnomah with 10 points.
LCSC next plays at 3 p.m. Monday at home against Warner Pacific, a game that originally was scheduled for Friday but postponed because of inclement weather.
MULTNOMAH (3-11, 3-4)
Portis 4-12 0-0 8, Graham 3-11 0-0 7, Faber 2-6 0-0 4, Wheeler 1-7 0-0 3, Torres 0-2 0-0 0, Ponce 4-13 2-2 10, Gibson 3-4 0-0 6, Rincan 1-4 2-2 5, Wangler 1-3 0-0 3, Patterson 1-1 1-2 3, Skramstad 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 21-66 5-6 51.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (11-1, 5-1)
Holm 7-9 0-0 17, Muehlhausen 7-11 1-2 15, Stevens 6-13 0-0 14, Sellman 2-3 0-0 4, Broyles 1-10 1-2 3, Green 4-4 1-2 9, Sander 2-6 2-2 7, Schroeder 2-5 0-0 6, Clabby 1-6 2-2 4. Totals 32-67 7-10 79.
Multnomah 12 12 17 10—51
Lewis-Clark State 24 21 13 21—79
3-point goals — Multnomah 4-14 (Rincan 1-1, Wangler 1-2, Graham 1-4, Wheeler 1-5, Skramstad 0-2), Lewis-Clark State 8-26 (Holm 3-5, Schroeder 2-5, Stevens 2-6, Sander 1-2, Clabby 0-3, Broyles 0-5). Rebounds — Multnomah 32 (Portis 6), Lewis-Clark State 52 (Holm 15). Assists — Multnomah 14 (Portis, Graham 3), Lewis-Clark State 20 (Holm 7). Total fouls — Multnomah 11, Lewis-Clark State 8. A — 286.
