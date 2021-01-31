BILLINGS, Mont. — Leading by 17 points after a quarter and by 15 early in the third, the Lewis-Clark State women broke down defensively Saturday and suffered a 77-69 nonconference loss to Montana State-Billings at Alterowitz Gymnasium.
Taryn Shelley scored 27 points on 12-for-14 shooting as the Yellowjackets of the NCAA Division II level outscored the Warriors 30-20 in the final period and improved to 1-1 in their pandemic-delayed season.
LCSC, ranked No. 23 in the latest NAIA coaches’ top 25 poll, slipped to 7-4 despite leading 23-6 after the first quarter.
“You have to give MSUB a ton of credit,” Warriors coach Brian Orr said. “The last three quarters, they were the better team on both ends of the court. We had no answer for Shelley, and their guards shot lights-out, especially in the fourth quarter.”
Jansen Edmiston and Kiara Burlage scored 15 points apiece for LCSC, and Abbie Johnson added 13. Heidi Sellmann came off the bench for eight rebounds and Abby Farmer had seven assists.
“What was really frustrating was our inability to control defensive boards,” Orr said. “It’s something we need to get fixed immediately. Even though we’ve only played 11 games, the season is almost over. To reach our team’s potential we need a sense of urgency in everything we do.”
Addison Gardner scored 12 points on 4-for-8 shooting from long range for the Yellowjackets.
The Warriors next play at 6 p.m. this coming Saturday at College of Idaho.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (7-4)
Edmiston 5-17 4-6 15, Burlage 5-10 5-7 15, Johnson 4-7 5-5 13, Farmer 2-6 0-0 6, Souvenir 2-7 0-0 5, Schroeder 3-5 0-0 7, Muehlhausen 3-5 0-0 6, Sellmann 0-1 2-2 2, Holm 0-2 0-0 0, Weaver 0-0 0-0 0, Broyles 0-0 0-0 0, Sykora 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-60 16-20 69.
MONTANA STATE-BILLINGS (1-1)
Shelley 12-14 3-4 27, Kunkel 4-10 2-4 11, Zahn 2-9 5-8 10, Boyce 3-11 1-2 9, Nelson 1-6 1-2 3, Gardner 4-8 0-0 12, Patton 1-3 0-0 3, Reny 1-1 0-0 2, Gulick 0-2 0-0 0, Five 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-64 12-20 77.
Lewis-Clark State 23 18 8 20—69
Montana-State Billings 6 22 19 30—77
3-point goals — Lewis-Clark State 5-21 (Farmer 2-5, Schroeder 1-2, Souvenir 1-4, Edmiston 1-6, Burlage 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Sellmann 0-1, Holm 0-1), Montana State-Billings 9-26 (Gardner 4-8, Boyce 2-3, Patton 1-3, Kunkel 1-3, Zahn 1-7, Nelson 0-2). Fouled out — Burlage, Shelley. Rebounds — Lewis-Clark State 34 (Burlage 6), Montana State-Billings 33 (Nelson 7). Assists — Lewis-Clark State 17 (Farmer 7), Montana State-Billings 22 (Kunkel 7). Total fouls — Lewis-Clark State 18, Montana State-Billings 14.